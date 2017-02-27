Ali Jr. says he felt violated by airport customs officers

Muhammad Ali, Jr. and Laila Ali. June 10, 2016 (Photo: CJ File Photo)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Muhammad Ali's son says he felt "violated" when immigration officials questioned him about his religion at a Florida airport.



The boxing great's namesake, Muhammad Ali Jr., says his detention shows some of his father's civil rights battles are still being fought.



Ali Jr. commented on the Feb. 7 incident on Monday. He said he was appalled that as a U.S. citizen he was asked about his religion.



Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, said they were pulled aside and separated at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as they returned from a trip to Jamaica.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Daniel Hetlage confirmed that Ali Jr. was held for questioning by customs officers, but said it wasn't because he's a Muslim or his Arabic-sounding name.

