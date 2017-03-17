Md. senators urge President Trump to reconsider budget cuts to NIH

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) (Photo: NIH)

BETHESDA, MD. (WUSA9) - Maryland's senators are urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his plans to cut the budget for the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen sent a letter to the President on Friday in response to his budget blueprint released earlier this week.

Trump's plans call for 5.8 percent billion in cuts for NIH.

The letter says in part, "It is in our national interest that we provide robust federal funding for NIH to ensure that our Nation remains at the forefront of global medical research."

The letter also invites the commander-in-chief to visit the Bethesda campus.

"In order for you to learn more about the critical, life-saving work being done at NIH, we invite you to join us for a visit and tour of the main NIH campus in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, and see firsthand the important work being done on behalf of the American people and public health."

Trump's proposed budget would mean a 20 percent cut to the NIH budget for the fiscal year.

