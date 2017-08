President and CEO of the NAACP Benjamin Jealous speaks during a National Press Club luncheon August 29, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2013 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - New video was released of civil rights activist and Maryland Gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous being arrested by police in D.C. on Tuesday.

He was participating in an immigrants rights rally. Jealous spoke at the demonstration before leading a march around the White House.

He and others were then peacefully arrested.

