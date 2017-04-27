Lawmakers scrambling to avoid goverment shutdown

It looks like Democrats and Republicans are going to agree on a spending plan that will avoid a government shutdown at least through May 5.

That will give Republicans more time to hash out a permanent plan.

Democrats say they are on board with the week-long extension after it was announced a vote on a health care bill will not happen Friday and funding for President Trump’s border wall will not be included in the budget.

Since modern congressional budgeting began in 1976, the government has shutdown 18 times.

The government shutdown for 16 days in 2013 after shutdown after Republicans refused to fund the government unless the Affordable Care Act was gutted. Republicans eventually backed down.

The government also shutdown at the end of 1995 to early 1996 for 21 days under Bill Clinton and for 3 days under George HW Bush.

During the most recent government shutdown in 2013, the economy took a $24 billion hit. Hundreds of thousands of government workers were furloughed and closed national parks hurt tourism.

