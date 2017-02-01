How to get in touch with your US congressperson

(Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: franckreporter, franckreporter)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - With 20 executive orders in 10 days and Supreme Court and Cabinet nominations, there is no shortage of issues at play in the less than two weeks Donald Trump has been president.

People are passionate on both sides of the issue, but some are having trouble having their voices heard. Many of you have written to us to tell us you are having trouble reaching your U.S. congressperson. Phone lines are busy, and keep ringing and ringing. Voice mailboxes are full.

“Literally we can't be heard because no one is picking up the phone,” said Gina Ballesteros of Arlington.

We spoke to Ben Goodman, a former Hill staffer. He worked for a US Congressman from Maine. Here is his advice for actually getting in touch with your elected official.

1. Don't stop calling: It's hard for an elected official to ignore the phones ringing off the hook in his or her office. It's the first signal that constituents are passionate about an issue.

2. Send an e-mail: To have your voice heard on a particular issue, send an email, it's quicker than snail mail. The more people you can gather together to write about the same issue, the more likely it will catch the eye of a legislative staff member and then will eventually reach your representative.

3.Don’t use Facebook: Don't expect your comments on your elected official’s page to make a big splash. Staff don't monitor Facebook as closely.

4.While DC is where all the big decisions are made, stop by and get to know the staff at your elected official's smaller district offices.

If you want to contact your elected official, use these links:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact/

http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/

If you are interested in writing an E-mail to your representative, here are some tips that may help:

1. Keep the letter short

2. Include your full name and address

3. Use the first paragraph to introduce yourself. Mention that you are a constituent. Include some facts you may have researched about the issue at hand.

4. In the second paragraph, get personal. Why does this matter to you, specifically? Write from the heart.

5. Recruit your family members and friends to write personal messages about the same issue.

