Government Shutdown: What to Expect in the DMV

How will changes to SALT deductions in the GOP's tax bill affect homeowners? (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The D.C. region is bracing for another government shutdown as the deadline nears for Congress to come to a solution.

Congress needs to pass a spending bill that is signed into law by the President by Friday night or shutdown will occur.

However, some Democrats may decide to forgo a spending deal if a deal is not agreed on to protect the nation's DREAMers.

RELATED: What the government shutdown would mean

Now, if you're a D.C. resident, there is a good chance you will not experience major changes to the services provided by District government.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton got Congress to agree to a provision that essentially shields D.C.'s budget from the shutdown.

"The District of Columbia will remain open for residents and visitors alike whether the federal government shuts down or not," said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. "Washington, DC is like every other state, and we will continue normal operations. We will even pitch in to keep our national parks and monuments clean. It is our hope that Congress will avoid a shutdown while addressing critical issues like restoring CHIP and protecting our neighbors with DACA and TPS protections."

There are 360,000 federal workers in the DMV region, according to the Federal Reserve. Many of those workers could be furloughed if a shutdown were to occur.

After 2013's shutdown, federal workers received back pay. So far, there has been no word on whether a similar retroactive pay would be dispersed if another shutdown occurred in 2018.

The Smithsonian also told WUSA9 it will allow its museums to stay open through the weekend if a shutdown were to occur. However, they would all ultimately close on Monday.

Department of the Interior Spokesperson Heather Swift provided the following statement regarding the possible future of the D.C. region's national parks:

"We fully expect the government to remain open, however in the event of a shutdown, National Parks and other public lands will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Visitors who come to our nation's capital will find war memorials and open air parks open to the public. Nationally, many of our National Parks, refuges and other public lands will still allow limited access wherever possible. For example, this means that roads that have already been open will remain open (think snow removal) and some vaulted toilets (wilderness type restrooms) will remain open, however services that require staffing and maintenance such as campgrounds, full service restrooms, and concessions will not be operating."

March Foward Virginia said it still plans to hold its "March to the Polls" rally at Reflecting Pool Saturday as well. It said it's received guidance from the National Park Service that there would be no issues if the event were to proceed.

© 2018 WUSA-TV