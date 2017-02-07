Feds, states square off in court over Trump's travel, refugee ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal appeals court in San Francisco hears arguments today concerning President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban.

Last Friday, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the order, saying his job is to ensure that any action taken by the government "comports with our country's laws."

State lawyers agree that the ban is unconstitutional.

Federal lawyers say when it comes to national security, the president has the power to decide what non-citizens can enter the United States.

