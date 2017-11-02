Arlington County Board
Erik Gutshall (D)
Gutshall is a small business owner and chair of both the Arlington Planning Commission and Williamsburg Field Site Evaluation Work Group as well as a Liaison for the Arlington Economic Development Commission, previously serving on the board of directors for the non-profit, Doorways for Women and Families.
Website: https://erikgutshall.ngpvanhost.com/
Audrey R. Clement (I)
Clement is a local leader of the Green Party and civic activist. She served as a Congressional Fellow on a House Education subcommittee and is currently a member of the Arlington Coalition for Sensible Transportation and Arlingtonians for Sensible Transit.
Website: http://audreyclement.com/
Charles A. McCullough, II
McCullough is a small business owner and is licensed to practice law in Washington, D.C. Prior to starting his business in Arlington, he held several positions at the Australian Embassy, served as in-house legal counsel for the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and the National Board Certification for Principals and has been on the board of directors for the US Postal Service Federal Credit Union and a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Commission.
Website: http://votemccullough.com/
Arlington County School Board
M.D. "Mike" Webb (I)
Webb is a paralegal at the Department of Homeland Security, formerly at the IRS. He ran for U.S. Congress as a write in candidate for Virginia's 8th district. He is a board member of the Center for American Homeless Veterans and was a served in the US Army Reserve.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/2016MikeWebbVA8/
Monique C. O'Grady (I)
O'Grady is a PR professional and former broadcast journalist. She is a parent of Arlington County public school students and has been involved with the PTA at her children's schools. She is a member of the Arlington Arts Commission.
Website: https://www.moniqueogrady.org/
Alison Priscilla Dough (I)
Dough works in business development and market research for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and is a member of the Arlington Special Education Advisory Committee.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Alison-Priscilla-Dough-for-Arlington-County-School-Board-1541895562520900/
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors-Jefferson District
C.V. "Chuck" Duncan, III (R)
Duncan is running for Board of Supervisors for the second time. He is chairman of the Culpeper Republican Committee, an Air Force veteran and former military analyst
Website: http://www.chuck4supervisor.com/
Brad C. Rosenberger (I-incumbent)
Rosenberger has been on the Culpeper Board of Supervisors for the past 32 years and has served as Chairman of the Board for 6 terms.
Website: http://americanhosting.us/brad/
Culpeper County School Board-Stevensburg District
Marshall D. Keene (Independent)
Keene serves as a police deputy in Spotsylvania and school resource officer at Massaponax High School (where he also a football coach). He also runs and operates a driving school.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Marshall-Keene-for-School-Board-1156460987815449/
Elizabeth S. Hutchins (I-incumbent)
Hutchins has been on the school board since 2002. She was a teacher and substitute teacher in Culpeper County.
Website: https://www.elizabethshutchins.com/
Culpeper County Town Council
Keith D. Price (I-incumbent)
Price is a U.S. Army veteran who was first elected to the town council in 2014.
Pranas A. Riemeikis (I-incumbent)
Riemeikis is a Special Forces veteran who served as mayor of Culpeper from 2002 to 2010 and was elected to the town council in 2014.
William M. "Bill" Yowell (I-incumbent)
Yowell has been a member of the town council since 2002 and is running for his fifth term.
Hank G. Milans, III (I)
Milans is a Special Forces veteran who now serves on the Culpeper Economic Development Advisory Committee and the 4th of July Committee.
Jon D. Russell (I-incumbent)
Russell is a national director of the American City County Exchange and a member of the Culpeper Farm Bureau and Virginia coalition for Open Government. He is running for his second term.
Website: http://jonrussellva.com/
Fairfax County Public School Bonds Question
Yes
No
If passed, allows the county to contract a debt, borrow money, and issue capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $315-million for the purpose of school improvements, including new buildings.
Falls Church City Council
David F. Snyder (I-incumbent)
Snyder has been on the city council since 1994, serving one term as mayor and three terms as vice mayor. He has been a member of several transportation boards and commissions and is currently the president of the Virginia transit Association. He is a former attorney, EMT and deacon.
Website: https://snyderforfallschurch.com/
C. Ross Litkenhous (I)
Litkenhous works as a consultant in the real estate industry.
Website: https://www.rosslitkenhous.org/
Daniel X. "Dan" Sze (I-incumbent)
Sze was the Deputy Director of State Energy Programs at the U.S. Department of Energy until 2012. He has been involved with the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Economic Development Authority. He has was on the town council for one term from 2006-2010 and returned in 2014 for another term.
Website: http://danszefallschurch.com/index.html
Marybeth D. Connelly (I-incumbent)
Connelly served as the Falls Church City Public School Community Outreach Director for nine years before being elected to the city council in 2014.
Website: https://www.marybethconnelly.com/
Spencer P.E. Parsons (I)
Daniel K. "Dan" Maller (I)
Maller previously served on the city council from 2006-2010. He is a practicing attorney.
Falls Church City School Board
Gregory John Anderson (I)
Anderson is an earth scientist who has worked for various government and academic institution. He has been a parent volunteer at his daughter's school.
Website: http://www.gregforfccps.com/
Alison B. Kutchma (I)
Kutchma is a former DNC Delegate and an active member of the Falls Church Democratic Party. She has worked for the Roosevelt Center for American Policy Studies and is the parent of three Falls Church City public school graduates.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/pg/alisonkutchmaforFCCPSschoolboard/about/?ref=page_internal
Lawrence L. Webb (I-incumbent)
Webb was elected to the school board in 2014 and became chair of the board earlier this year. He was previously a member of the Falls Church city council and has also worked in college admissions and recruiting.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-Webb-for-Falls-Church-City-School-Board-239671148939/
Shawna E. Russell (I)
Russell is a former PTA President and board member of several PTA's. She is a volunteer for the Falls Church Education Foundation and parent volunteer at her children's schools.
Website: http://www.shawna4schoolboard.com/
Richard J. Crespin (I)
Crespin is an entrepreneur, consultant and senior fellow for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. He has also been on the board for the Office Depot Foundation and the Coprorate Responsibility Association.
Website: https://letsgofallschurch.nationbuilder.com/
Shannon A. Litton (I)
Litton was on the staff of multiple congressmen with a focus on education policy. She is now a director at the Education Testing Service, a non-profit organization.
Website: http://shannonforschoolboard17.weebly.com/
Falls Church School Bonds Question
Yes
No
Frederick County Board of Supervisors-Shawnee District
Kevin J. Callanan (R)
Callanan is a U.S. Army veteran of 28 years. He has since gone into fundraising and now does that in the healthcare industry. He was the chairman of the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and board member of the Governing Board of the AFP.
Shannon G. Trout (I)
Trout is an 8th grade teacher at Robert A. Aylor Middle School in Frederick County where she has been teaching for the past seven years.
Website: https://sites.google.com/view/gethookedontrout/home
Frederick County School Board-Red Bud District
Shontya C. Washington (I)
She is a software and systems engineer and volunters in the schools.
Website: https://shontyaforschoolboard.com/
Linda L. Fenner (I)
She has lived in Frederick County since 2014.
Frederick County School Board-Shawnee District
D.B. "Dody" Stottlemyer (I)
Stottlemyer is the president of the Apply Valley Tea Party in Winchester, VA as well as her local home owners association.
Website: http://www.commonsense4u.com/
Jay W. Foreman (I-incumbent)
Foreman has been on the school board since 2016. He is an author and has written several children's books. He is also a public speaker on leadership, motivation and writing.
Website: http://www.jaywforeman.com/
Fredericksburg City Commonswealth's Attorney
LaBravia J. Jenkins (I-incumbent)
Jenkins has been in this position since 2008. Before that she has served as special counsel for the Department of Social Services, assistant public defender and Deputy Commonwealth Attorney for 13 years.
Website: https://www.jenkinsforca.org/
Joseph E. "Jeh" Hicks (I)
Hicks runs his own legal practice, J. E. Hicks, and has been a practicing attorney since 2001. He was on the board of directors for Rappahonnock Big Brothers and Sisters and is a chairman of the Virginia Elks.
Website: https://www.hicks4ca.org/
Fredericksburg City Commissioner of Revenue
Lois B. Jacob (I-incumbent)
Jacob has been the commissioner of revenue for the past 20 years, before that she served as Fredericksburg City's deputy treasurer for 10 years.
Website: http://www.jacobforcommissioner.com/about_lois
E. Thomas Blalock, II (I)
Blalock is a former bank manager and current chief financial officer of Radley Automotive Group Inc.
Website: http://blalockforcommissioner.com
Leesburg Town Council Special Election
Joshua P. Thiel (I)
Thiel works in marketing for Booz Allen Hamilton. He is a former college football player and current youth sports coach. He is on the Leesburg Economic Development Commission and a former member of the Northern Virginia Technology Council.
Website: https://www.thielforleesburg.com/
Vanessa Richardson Maddox (I)
Maddox is the founder of a boutique consulting firm focused on small business and professional development. She was also the commissioner of both the Leesburg Commission on Technology and Communications and the Leesburg Commission Economic Development.
Website: http://www.vanessa4towncouncil.com/
Loudoun County Public Safety Projects Referendum
Yes
No
Loudoun County School Projects Referendum
Yes
No
Manassas City Commissioner of Revenue
Alonita L. Vannoy (D)
Vannoy has worked in non-profit management, business development, financial analysis and legal management.
Website: http://alonitaforcommissioner.com/
Douglas S. Waldron (R-incumbent)
Waldron is a former Manassas City Council member and has been commissioner since 2013.
Manassas City Treasurer
Patricia E. Richie-Folks (D-incumbent)
Richie-Folks was elected treasurer in 2016 in a special election to replace the retiring treasurer. She has a background in management and business development. She was chair of the Family Services Advisory Board and on the regional board of directors for the Prince William County Boys and Girls Club.
Website: https://www.pat4treasurer.com/home
Russell T. Harrison (Republican)
Harrison was a member of the Manassas Planning Commission and the Electoral Board. He is a Boy Scout leader and works in government relations.
Website: http://www.russ4manassas.com/index.html
Manassas Park City Commissioner of Revenue
Debra D. Wood (I-incumbent)
Wood has been commissioner for the past 26 years.
James T. Kirkland, Jr. (I)
Kirkland comes from a small business background and works in database administration/information system technology.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/votekirkland/
Orange County School Board-District 1
Carol M. Couch (I-incumbent)
Couch is a former Habitat for Humanity board member.
Marc T. Cole (I)
Cole is a former high school teacher and athletic director in Orange County for 29 years.
Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors-Piedmont District
Mike J. Biniek (I-incumbent)
Biniek has been on the board since 2009. He owns a bed & breakfast/farm/day camp/school at an old farm.
Christine Smith (I)
Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors--Battlefield District
Christopher J. Yakabouski (R-incumbent)
Yakobouski served one four-year term starting in 2004 and was then reelected back onto the board in 2013. He owns a small remodeling business.
Website: http://yakabouski.com/
William Nightingale, Jr. (I)
Nightingale is a former Prince William County firefighter and a small businessman. He is chairman of the County Green Government Commission.
Website: http://bill4battlefield.com/index.html
Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors--Berkeley District
Deborah Curcie (R)
Curcie started her own computer parts business several decades ago and has become a Republican campaign volunteer since retiring.
Website: http://www.debbieforberkeley.com/
Kevin W. Marshall (I)
Marshall is running for the first time.H e is the son of longtime board member, Emmitt Marshall.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Marshall-For-Berkeley-Supervisor-468506776822001/
Gregory L. Cebula (I-incumbent)
Cebula has served one term on the board after being elected in 2013. He was previously on the Citizen's Budget Advisory and the School Superintendent's Budget Committees. He is an Air Force veteran and worked in several execute positions in Parks and Recreation.
Website: https://friendsofgregcebula.wordpress.com/
Nelson W. Gentry (I)
Gentry has worked for Spotsylvania for over 30 years, owns two small business and a farm.
Website: http://nelsongentryforberkeley.com/
Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors-Lee Hill District
Michael P. Berry (R)
Berry is a Marine Corps veteran who now works for a defense contractor.
Website: https://berry4leehill.net/
Todd A. Rump (I)
Rump is an Army veteran who now works for a Department of Defense contractor. He is on the board of directors for Lee's Hill Community Association.
Website: https://toddrump.com/
Gary F. Skinner (I-incumbent)
Skinner is a Marine Corps veteran who has been on the school board and now board of supervisors for 12 years.
Website: http://americanhosting.us/skinner/?page_id=53
Spotsylvania County School Board-Berkeley District
April M. Gillespie (I)
Gillespie has helpd several roles in the PTO at her son's school including vice president and member of the board of directors.
Website: http://gillespie4berkeley.my-free.website/
Erin K. Grampp (I)
Grampp has been on the board since 2014 and is the most recent chairman. She owns a horse stable and is also a riding instructor.
Website: http://www.eringrampp.com/
Spotsylvania County School Board-Lee Hill District
Lisa A. Phelps (I)
Phelps is the mother of two Spotsylvania County public school students.
Kathryn A. "Kassie" Palmer (I)
Palmer is the parent of one current and one graduated Spotsylvania County public school students. She was PTO President for several years and works as a non-profit manager/director.
Website: http://www.kassiepalmer.com/home.html
Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Aquia District
Yolanda L.M. Roussell (D)
Roussell has been working with special needs students in Fairfax County schools for the past 12 years. She also has a background in real estate and owns a small business out of her house.
Website: https://www.yolanda4aquia.net/
Cindy Charlene Shelton (R)
Shelton is a project manager and retired member of the Armed Forces.
Website: http://www.cindyshelton.org/
Sharon R. Foley (I)
Foley has worked as a counselor, trainer and program manager for active duty service members and their families.
Website: https://foleyforaquiabos.com/
Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Falmouth District
C. Greg Bundrick (D)
Bundrick comes from a background in social work and public administration where he has worked for several nonprofit's benefiting victims of domestic abuse as well as individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Website: http://bundrick4bos.com/
M.G. "Meg" Bohmke (R-incumbent)
Bohmke was elected to the board in 2013 after serving one four-year term on the Stafford County School Board. She has experience in finance and is on the By Laws and Public Safety Committees.
Website: http://megbohmke.org/
Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Garrisonville District
Laura A. Sellers (D-incumbent)
Sellers is counterintelligence professional. She was first elected to the board in 2013.
Website: https://www.laurasellers.org/
L. Mark Dudenhefer (R)
Dudenhefer served on the board from 2005-2011 before being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates for one term. He is a Marine Corps veteran with experience in public administration and personnel management for defense contractors.
Website: http://www.dudenhefer.com/
Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Hartwood District
Tracey L. Bell, Jr. (D)
Bell is a emergency room manager currently working towards a Ph.D. in administrative health care.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/TraceyBellForHartwood/
Gary F. Snellings (R-incumbent
Snellings is seeking his fourth term on the board. He is a member of the Community and Economic Committees.
Stafford County School Board-Falmouth District
Sarah D. Breedin Chase (I)
Breedin Chase is a former psychology professor and received her Ph.D. in neuroscience in 1992. She has held several roles in the PTO at her children's schools.
Website: https://www.sarahforschoolboard.com/
C. Scott Hirons (I-incumbent)
Hirons is seeking his second term on the board and is currently the vice-chairman and a member of the Finance and Budget Committees. He has also been on the Stafford County Planning and Parks & Recreation Commissions. He is a project manager for a Department of Defense contractor.
Website: http://www.scotthirons.com/
Stafford County School Board-Garrisonville District
R. Pamela Yeung (I)
Yeung is on Stafford Telecommunications Committee and has also been a member of the Stafford Finance and Budget, and Capital Improvements Planning Committees. She has a background in healthcare technology.
Website: https://www.pamelayeung4schoolboard.com/
Barton M. Randall (I)
Randall is Navy veteran with a background in human resources.
Winchester City Commissioner of Revenue
Addie F. Lingle (D)
Lingle is a marketing and events professional running for office for the first time.
Website: https://www.voteaddie.com/
Ann T. Burkholder (R-incumbent)
Burkholder has been commissioner since 2010 and is now chair of the Education Committee. Previously she was a small business owner and did consulting in information technology.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/VoteAnnCan/
Winchester City Sheriff
Greg E. Lambert (D)
Lambert is currently a deputy for the sheriff's office where he also leads Project Lifesaver. He has been in law enforcement since 2003.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/GregLambertforWinchesterCitySheriff/
Les R. Taylor (R-incumbent)
Taylor is a veteran of the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves. He became a deputy in the sheriff's office in 2002 and was elected as sheriff in 2013.
Website: https://winchestersheriff.com/
MARYLAND
College Park Mayor
For
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs