On Tuesday, November 7, 2017 voters in Virginia and some Maryland jurisdictions will head to the polls.

Below is a list of candidates in the contested races.

Poll hours in Virginia are 6am-7pm.

Poll hours in Maryland are 7am-8pm.

VIRGINIA

Governor

Ralph Northam (D)

He is currently the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and he served in the Virginia State Senate representing the 6th district which includes Virginia's eastern shore and parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Northam is a pediatric neurologist and from 1984 to 1992 he was a United States Army physician. He served during the Gulf War and treated soldiers wounded during Desert Storm. Northam was born and raised in Virginia.

Website: https://ralphnortham.com/

Edward Gillespie (R)

He is the former chair of the Republican National Committee. He owns a bi-partisan lobbying firm. He is once served as counselor to former President George W. Bush. He was also an advisor for Mitt Romney's presidential campaign in 2012.

Website: https://edforvirginia.com/

Clifford Hyra (L)

He grew up in Falls Church and Springfield. He is an attorney who specializes in domestic and international patent and trademark law.

Website: http://cliffhyra.com/

Lieutenant Governor

Justin Fairfax (D)

This is Fairfax's second run for statewide office in Virginia. He ran for attorney general in 2013, narrowly losing in the Democratic primary to Mark Herring. He is an attorney working in Tysons Corner. He also served as an assistant United States Attorney. He grew up in Washington and calls Annandale home.

Website: http://www.fairfaxforlg.com/

Jill Vogel (R)

She serves in the Virginia State Senate representing Fauquier County, Clarke County, Frederick County, parts of Loudoun County, Culpeper and Stafford Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. In 2012 she was a sponsor of a bill that would have required a mandatory transvaginal ultrasound for women seeking abortions. She is an attorney and served as Deputy General Counsel at the Department of Energy, before starting her own law firm.

Website: https://www.vogelforvirginia.com/

Attorney General

Mark Herring (D-incumbent)

He is the current Attorney General of Virginia. Previously he served in the state Senate. He represented the 33rd district which included parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties. He was also elected to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors from 2000-2003.

Website: https://herringforag.com/

John Adams (R)

He was a commisioned officer in the U.S. Navy. He served two tours of duty. He worked as an associate White House counsel under former President George W. Bush and as a federal prosecutor. He is currently in private practice in Richmond.

Website: http://www.johnadamsforva.com/

House of Delegates-District 2

This district includes portions of Prince William and Stafford counties.

Jennifer Carroll Foy (D)

She is an attorney and has worked as a public defender, and an adjunct professor of criminal law.

Website: https://www.jennifercarrollfoy.org/

Mike Makee (R)

He served in the U.S. Navy and has served as a member of the Stafford County Utilities Commission.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MakeeforDelegate/

House of Delegates-District 10

This district includes portions of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties.

Wendy Gooditis (D)

She is a realtor and has worked in education.

Website: https://www.wendygooditis.com/

J. Randall Minchew (R-incumbent)

He was first elected to this seat in 2011.

Website: http://www.delegaterandyminchew.com/

House of Delegates-District 13

This district includes portions of Manassas Park City, Manassas, Haymarket, Gainesville and Prince William County.

Danica Roem (D)

She has worked as a journalist and news editor. She covered education policy and local politics. She is also the first transgender person to run for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/danicafordelegate/

Robert "Bob" Marshall (R-incumbent)

Marshall was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1991. He serves on the Finance Committee, and the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee. He's former vice chairman of the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee, former chairman of a Privileges and Elections Subcommittee, and former chairman of the General Assembly's Joint Stem Cell Study Committee. Previously Marshall has run for the U.S. Senate and the 10th congressional district; but, lost to Barbara Comstock.

Website: http://www.delegatebob.com/

House of Delegates-District 18

This district includes portions of Culpeper, Fauquier, Rapahannock and Warren counties.

Tristan Shields (D)

He gained national attention in 2012 with his appearance on the TV show "The Voice." He has also worked as an actor and owns a media business.

Website: https://tristanshields.com/

Michael Webert (R-incumbent)

He is a farm manager, who was first elected to this office back in 2011.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/michaelwebertfordelegate/

Wilton King (G)

He served in the U.S. Navy and has worked for the U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service.

Website: http://www.willkingfordelegate.com/

House of Delegates-District 20

This district includes portions of Staunton city, Waynesboro City, August, Highland and Nelson counties

Michele Dixon Edwards (D)

She has a Master's Degree in Special Education. She has been a teacher and school administrator.

Website: http://www.michelefordelegate.com/

Richard Bell (R-incumbent)

He has held this office since 2010. He is a retired high school teacher.

Website: https://ballotpedia.org/Richard_Bell_(Virginia)

William Hammer (L)

He hols a bachelor's degree in economics and co-founded the Hampden-Sydney Classical Liberas, a libertarian organization.

Website: http://www.wmhammer.com/

House of Delegates-District 28

This district includes portions of: Fredericksburg City and Stafford County.

Joshua Cole (D)

He is an Assistant Pastor at the Union Bell Baptist Church in Southern Stafford and the National Director of Ecumenical Affairs for the Holy Christian Orthodox Church. He also serves as a behavioral aid for students in the Richmond Public Schools system

Website: http://www.jgcole.org/

Robert Thomas, Jr. (R)

He is a Stafford County Supervisor who also served in the Marine Corps. He started a softward company after leaving the Marine Corps.

Website: https://www.thomasfordelegate.com/

House of Delegates-District 29

This district includes portions of Frederick County, Warren County and Winchester City.

Casey Turben (D)

He owns a mobile disk jockey service business.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/CaseyTurbenforDelegate/

Christopher Collins (R-incumbent)

He is seeking a second term. He is an attorney and has also worked as a respiratory therapist and in banking and law enforcement.

Website: http://www.delegatecollins.com/

House of Delegates-District 30

This district includes Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.

Samuel Ben Hixon (D)

He is an artificial intelligence researcher.

Website: http://www.benhixon.com/

Nick Freitas (R-incumbent)

He is seeking a second term. He was chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. He also served in the U.S. military.

Website: http://www.nickjfreitas.com/

House of Delegates-District 31

This district includes portions of Fauquier and Prince William counties.

Elizabeth Guzman (D)

She is a public administrator and social worker. She is a Court Appointed Service Advocate for CASA CIS to prevent child abuse.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/elizabethguzmanva

L. Scott Lingamfelter (R-incumbent)

He has held ths office since 2002. He served in the U.S. Army.

Website: http://www.scottforva.com/

Nathan Larson (I)

He is an accountant.

Website: https://www.larsonfordelegate.com/wiki/Main_Page

House of Delegates-District 32

This district includes portions of Loudoun County.

David A. Reid (D)

He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and is a consultant.

Website: https://www.reidfordelegate.com/

Thomas A. "Tag" Greason (R-incumbent)

He was first elected to this office in 2009. He served in the Virginia National Guard and holds a Masters in Business Administration.

Website: https://taggreason.com/

House of Delegates-District 33

This district includes portions of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties.

Tia L. Walbridge (D)

She is a small business owner and farmer.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/tiawalbridgefordelegate/

Dave A. LaRock (R-incumbent)

He was first elected to this office in 2013. He owns a construction company.

Website: http://www.votelarock.us/

House of Delegates-District 34

This district includes portions of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Kathleen J. Murphy (D-incumbent)

She was first elected to this office in 2013. She is president of a consulting firm.

Website: http://www.murphyfordelegate.com/

Cheryl A. Buford (R)

She has worked as a public school teacher and in the non-profit sector.

Website: http://cherylbuford.com/

House of Delegates-District 38

This district includes portions of Fairfax County.

L. Kaye Kory (D-incumbent)

She has held this office since 2010. She aso served on the Fairfax County School Board (1999-2009).

Website: http://www.kayekory.com/

Paul B. Haring (R)

He has worked for the IRS and the Small Business Administration. He has also been a teacher.

Website: http://www.paulbharingforcongress.com/

House of Delegates-District 40

This district includes portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties.

Donte T. Tanner (D)

He served in the U.S. Air Force and has worked as a government contractor.

Website: https://www.dontetanner.com/

Timothy D. "Tim" Hugo (R-incumbent)

He has held this office since 2003. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and has worked on Capitol Hill.

Website: http://timhugo.com/

House of Delegates-District 42

This district includes portions of Fairfax County.

Kathy K.L. Tran (D)

She worked at the US Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration as a Presidential Management Fellow and at the National Immigration Forum, an immigration advocacy organization.

Website: https://www.kathyfordelegate.com/

Lolita I. Mancheno-Smoak (R)

She has worked as an associate professor at the University of Phoenix and she has worked or the Office of the Inspector General for Iraq Reconstruction.

Website: https://www.lolita4delegate.com/

House of Delegates-District 49

This district includes portions of Arlington and Fairfax counties.

Alfonso H. Lopez (D-incumbent)

He has held thisoffice since 2012.

Website: http://www.alfonsolopez.org/

Adam Roosevelt (R)

He works as a government contractor.

Website: https://www.roosevelt4delegate.com/

House of Delegates-District 50

This district includes portions of Manassas City and Prince William County.

Lee J. Carter (D)

He works in information technology. He has also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Website: http://www.carterforvirginia.com/

Jackson Hunter Miller (R-incumbent)

Worked as a police officer in Arlington County and Prince William County before becoming a member in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2006. In 2011 he was elected Majority Whip. He's a real estate investor.

Website: http://jacksonmillerva.com/

House of Delegates-District 51

This district includes portions of Prince William County.

Hala S. Ayala (D)

She is a cyber-security specialist with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/AyalaforDelegate/

Richard L. Anderson (R-incumbent)

He has held this office since 2009.

Website: http://www.richanderson.com/

House of Delegates-District 53

This district includes portions of Fairfax County and Falls Church City.

Marcus B. Simon (D-incumbent)

He is an attorney and was first elected to this office in 2014.

Website: http://marcussimon.com/

Mike S. Casey (I)

He is an engineer for a health services non-profit.

Website: https://casey53.org/

House of Delegates-District 54

Includes portions of Caroline and Spotsylvania counties.

Al Durante (D)

He has worked as a high school teacher and as a college professor. He is chair of the Spotsylvania County Democratic Committee.

Website: https://duranteforva.com/

Robert D. Orrock (R-incumbent)

He has been a public-school teacher at Spotsylvania High School for over three decades. He was first elected in to the 54th Virginia House of Delegates district in 1989. He is also an EMT and a part-time radio announcer.

Website: http://bobbyorrock.net/about-bobby/

House of Delegates-District 55

This district includes portions of Spotsylvania, Caroline and Hanover counties.

Morgan K. Goodman (D)

She has worked for the state and federal government. She has degrees in environmental and natural resource policy.

Website: https://goodmanfordelegate.com/

H.F. "Buddy" Fowler, Jr. (R-incumbent)

He has held this office since 2013. He has worked as a legislative aide and ran a small business.

Website: https://www.buddyfowler.com/

House of Delegates-District 56

This district includes portions of Spotsylvania, Goochland, Henrico and Louisa counties.

Melissa M. Dart (D)

She has volunteered tutoring adult literacy students and joined the Hinrico county Special Education Advisory Committee.

Website: https://www.dartfordelegate.org/

John J. McGuire, III (R)

After a decade serving as Navy Seal, John McGuire founded SEAL Team PT, INC. in Richmond. He helps teams and individuals become stronger and healthier. After breaking his neck in an accident being told he might not survive, he looks for more ways to serve his country.

Website: http://www.mcguire56.com/

House of Delegates-District 64

This district includes portions of Franklin City, Isle of Wight County, Prince George County, Southampton County, Suffolk County, Surry County, Sussex County.

Rebecca S. Colaw (D)

She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1984-2004 and was deployed to Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War. She is also a practicing attorney.

Website: https://www.colawfor64.com/

Emily M. Brewer (R)

She is a small business owner, owning a wine and craft beer shop. She serves on many boards such as a local domestic violence shelter board helping victims of domestic abuse.

Website: http://brewerforva.com/

House of Delegates-District 67

This district includes portions of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Karrie K. Delaney (D)

She has her own consulting firm and was appointed to the Fairfax County Citizen Corps Council which focuses on emergency preparedness. She currently serves as Chair of the Fairfax County Library Board of Trustees.

Website: http://www.karriedelaney.com/home

James M. LeMunyon (R-incumbent)

He has held this office since 2009. He holds degrees in physics and mathematics.

Website: https://www.lemunyon.com/

House of Delegates-District 86

This district includes portions of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Jennifer B. Boysko (D-incumbent)

She is seeking a second term. She worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative aide.

Website: http://www.jenniferboysko.com/

Linda C. Schulz (R)

She has worked as a market research professional.

http://lindaforvirginia.com/

House of Delegates-District 87

This district includes portions of Loudoun and Prince William counties.

John J. Bell (D-incumbent)

He has held this office since 2015. He served in the U.S. Air Frce and works in the finance industry.

Website: http://www.johnbellfordelegate.com/

Subba R. Kolla (R)

He has worked as a realtor and database engineer.

Website: http://www.subbakolla.com/

House of Delegates-District 88

This district includes portions of Fauquier, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties; plus, Fredericksburg City.

Steve R. Aycock (D)

He is a minister.

Website: https://www.aycockforva.com/

Mark L. Cole (R-incumbent)

He worked as a systems analyst. He has held this office since 2001.

Website: http://www.marklcole.com/

Gerald L. Anderson (G)

He is an adjunct professor teaching chemistry.

Website: https://geraldlanderson.org/

Amanda M. Blalock (I)

She served on the Spotsylvania County School Board from 2007, until her resignation earlier this year.

Website: http://www.blalockforva.com/

Arlington County Board

Erik Gutshall (D)

Gutshall is a small business owner and chair of both the Arlington Planning Commission and Williamsburg Field Site Evaluation Work Group as well as a Liaison for the Arlington Economic Development Commission, previously serving on the board of directors for the non-profit, Doorways for Women and Families.

Website: https://erikgutshall.ngpvanhost.com/

Audrey R. Clement (I)

Clement is a local leader of the Green Party and civic activist. She served as a Congressional Fellow on a House Education subcommittee and is currently a member of the Arlington Coalition for Sensible Transportation and Arlingtonians for Sensible Transit.

Website: http://audreyclement.com/

Charles A. McCullough, II

McCullough is a small business owner and is licensed to practice law in Washington, D.C. Prior to starting his business in Arlington, he held several positions at the Australian Embassy, served as in-house legal counsel for the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and the National Board Certification for Principals and has been on the board of directors for the US Postal Service Federal Credit Union and a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Commission.

Website: http://votemccullough.com/

Arlington County School Board

M.D. "Mike" Webb (I)

Webb is a paralegal at the Department of Homeland Security, formerly at the IRS. He ran for U.S. Congress as a write in candidate for Virginia's 8th district. He is a board member of the Center for American Homeless Veterans and was a served in the US Army Reserve.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/2016MikeWebbVA8/



Monique C. O'Grady (I)

O'Grady is a PR professional and former broadcast journalist. She is a parent of Arlington County public school students and has been involved with the PTA at her children's schools. She is a member of the Arlington Arts Commission.

Website: https://www.moniqueogrady.org/

Alison Priscilla Dough (I)

Dough works in business development and market research for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and is a member of the Arlington Special Education Advisory Committee.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Alison-Priscilla-Dough-for-Arlington-County-School-Board-1541895562520900/

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors-Jefferson District

C.V. "Chuck" Duncan, III (R)

Duncan is running for Board of Supervisors for the second time. He is chairman of the Culpeper Republican Committee, an Air Force veteran and former military analyst

Website: http://www.chuck4supervisor.com/

Brad C. Rosenberger (I-incumbent)

Rosenberger has been on the Culpeper Board of Supervisors for the past 32 years and has served as Chairman of the Board for 6 terms.

Website: http://americanhosting.us/brad/

Culpeper County School Board-Stevensburg District

Marshall D. Keene (Independent)

Keene serves as a police deputy in Spotsylvania and school resource officer at Massaponax High School (where he also a football coach). He also runs and operates a driving school.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Marshall-Keene-for-School-Board-1156460987815449/

Elizabeth S. Hutchins (I-incumbent)

Hutchins has been on the school board since 2002. She was a teacher and substitute teacher in Culpeper County.

Website: https://www.elizabethshutchins.com/

Culpeper County Town Council

Keith D. Price (I-incumbent)

Price is a U.S. Army veteran who was first elected to the town council in 2014.

Pranas A. Riemeikis (I-incumbent)

Riemeikis is a Special Forces veteran who served as mayor of Culpeper from 2002 to 2010 and was elected to the town council in 2014.

William M. "Bill" Yowell (I-incumbent)

Yowell has been a member of the town council since 2002 and is running for his fifth term.

Hank G. Milans, III (I)

Milans is a Special Forces veteran who now serves on the Culpeper Economic Development Advisory Committee and the 4th of July Committee.

Jon D. Russell (I-incumbent)

Russell is a national director of the American City County Exchange and a member of the Culpeper Farm Bureau and Virginia coalition for Open Government. He is running for his second term.

Website: http://jonrussellva.com/

Fairfax County Public School Bonds Question

Yes

No

If passed, allows the county to contract a debt, borrow money, and issue capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $315-million for the purpose of school improvements, including new buildings.

Falls Church City Council

David F. Snyder (I-incumbent)

Snyder has been on the city council since 1994, serving one term as mayor and three terms as vice mayor. He has been a member of several transportation boards and commissions and is currently the president of the Virginia transit Association. He is a former attorney, EMT and deacon.

Website: https://snyderforfallschurch.com/

C. Ross Litkenhous (I)

Litkenhous works as a consultant in the real estate industry.

Website: https://www.rosslitkenhous.org/

Daniel X. "Dan" Sze (I-incumbent)

Sze was the Deputy Director of State Energy Programs at the U.S. Department of Energy until 2012. He has been involved with the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Economic Development Authority. He has was on the town council for one term from 2006-2010 and returned in 2014 for another term.

Website: http://danszefallschurch.com/index.html

Marybeth D. Connelly (I-incumbent)

Connelly served as the Falls Church City Public School Community Outreach Director for nine years before being elected to the city council in 2014.

Website: https://www.marybethconnelly.com/

Spencer P.E. Parsons (I)

Daniel K. "Dan" Maller (I)

Maller previously served on the city council from 2006-2010. He is a practicing attorney.

Falls Church City School Board

Gregory John Anderson (I)

Anderson is an earth scientist who has worked for various government and academic institution. He has been a parent volunteer at his daughter's school.

Website: http://www.gregforfccps.com/

Alison B. Kutchma (I)

Kutchma is a former DNC Delegate and an active member of the Falls Church Democratic Party. She has worked for the Roosevelt Center for American Policy Studies and is the parent of three Falls Church City public school graduates.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pg/alisonkutchmaforFCCPSschoolboard/about/?ref=page_internal

Lawrence L. Webb (I-incumbent)

Webb was elected to the school board in 2014 and became chair of the board earlier this year. He was previously a member of the Falls Church city council and has also worked in college admissions and recruiting.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-Webb-for-Falls-Church-City-School-Board-239671148939/

Shawna E. Russell (I)

Russell is a former PTA President and board member of several PTA's. She is a volunteer for the Falls Church Education Foundation and parent volunteer at her children's schools.

Website: http://www.shawna4schoolboard.com/

Richard J. Crespin (I)

Crespin is an entrepreneur, consultant and senior fellow for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. He has also been on the board for the Office Depot Foundation and the Coprorate Responsibility Association.

Website: https://letsgofallschurch.nationbuilder.com/

Shannon A. Litton (I)

Litton was on the staff of multiple congressmen with a focus on education policy. She is now a director at the Education Testing Service, a non-profit organization.

Website: http://shannonforschoolboard17.weebly.com/

Falls Church School Bonds Question

Yes

No





Frederick County Board of Supervisors-Shawnee District

Kevin J. Callanan (R)

Callanan is a U.S. Army veteran of 28 years. He has since gone into fundraising and now does that in the healthcare industry. He was the chairman of the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and board member of the Governing Board of the AFP.

Shannon G. Trout (I)

Trout is an 8th grade teacher at Robert A. Aylor Middle School in Frederick County where she has been teaching for the past seven years.

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/gethookedontrout/home

Frederick County School Board-Red Bud District

Shontya C. Washington (I)

She is a software and systems engineer and volunters in the schools.

Website: https://shontyaforschoolboard.com/

Linda L. Fenner (I)

She has lived in Frederick County since 2014.

Frederick County School Board-Shawnee District

D.B. "Dody" Stottlemyer (I)

Stottlemyer is the president of the Apply Valley Tea Party in Winchester, VA as well as her local home owners association.

Website: http://www.commonsense4u.com/

Jay W. Foreman (I-incumbent)

Foreman has been on the school board since 2016. He is an author and has written several children's books. He is also a public speaker on leadership, motivation and writing.

Website: http://www.jaywforeman.com/

Fredericksburg City Commonswealth's Attorney

LaBravia J. Jenkins (I-incumbent)

Jenkins has been in this position since 2008. Before that she has served as special counsel for the Department of Social Services, assistant public defender and Deputy Commonwealth Attorney for 13 years.

Website: https://www.jenkinsforca.org/

Joseph E. "Jeh" Hicks (I)

Hicks runs his own legal practice, J. E. Hicks, and has been a practicing attorney since 2001. He was on the board of directors for Rappahonnock Big Brothers and Sisters and is a chairman of the Virginia Elks.

Website: https://www.hicks4ca.org/

Fredericksburg City Commissioner of Revenue

Lois B. Jacob (I-incumbent)

Jacob has been the commissioner of revenue for the past 20 years, before that she served as Fredericksburg City's deputy treasurer for 10 years.

Website: http://www.jacobforcommissioner.com/about_lois



E. Thomas Blalock, II (I)

Blalock is a former bank manager and current chief financial officer of Radley Automotive Group Inc.

Website: http://blalockforcommissioner.com

Leesburg Town Council Special Election

Joshua P. Thiel (I)

Thiel works in marketing for Booz Allen Hamilton. He is a former college football player and current youth sports coach. He is on the Leesburg Economic Development Commission and a former member of the Northern Virginia Technology Council.

Website: https://www.thielforleesburg.com/

Vanessa Richardson Maddox (I)

Maddox is the founder of a boutique consulting firm focused on small business and professional development. She was also the commissioner of both the Leesburg Commission on Technology and Communications and the Leesburg Commission Economic Development.

Website: http://www.vanessa4towncouncil.com/

Loudoun County Public Safety Projects Referendum

Yes

No

Loudoun County School Projects Referendum

Yes

No

Manassas City Commissioner of Revenue

Alonita L. Vannoy (D)

Vannoy has worked in non-profit management, business development, financial analysis and legal management.

Website: http://alonitaforcommissioner.com/

Douglas S. Waldron (R-incumbent)

Waldron is a former Manassas City Council member and has been commissioner since 2013.

Manassas City Treasurer

Patricia E. Richie-Folks (D-incumbent)

Richie-Folks was elected treasurer in 2016 in a special election to replace the retiring treasurer. She has a background in management and business development. She was chair of the Family Services Advisory Board and on the regional board of directors for the Prince William County Boys and Girls Club.

Website: https://www.pat4treasurer.com/home

Russell T. Harrison (Republican)

Harrison was a member of the Manassas Planning Commission and the Electoral Board. He is a Boy Scout leader and works in government relations.

Website: http://www.russ4manassas.com/index.html

Manassas Park City Commissioner of Revenue

Debra D. Wood (I-incumbent)

Wood has been commissioner for the past 26 years.

James T. Kirkland, Jr. (I)

Kirkland comes from a small business background and works in database administration/information system technology.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/votekirkland/

Orange County School Board-District 1

Carol M. Couch (I-incumbent)

Couch is a former Habitat for Humanity board member.

Marc T. Cole (I)

Cole is a former high school teacher and athletic director in Orange County for 29 years.

Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors-Piedmont District

Mike J. Biniek (I-incumbent)

Biniek has been on the board since 2009. He owns a bed & breakfast/farm/day camp/school at an old farm.

Christine Smith (I)

Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors--Battlefield District

Christopher J. Yakabouski (R-incumbent)

Yakobouski served one four-year term starting in 2004 and was then reelected back onto the board in 2013. He owns a small remodeling business.

Website: http://yakabouski.com/

William Nightingale, Jr. (I)

Nightingale is a former Prince William County firefighter and a small businessman. He is chairman of the County Green Government Commission.

Website: http://bill4battlefield.com/index.html

Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors--Berkeley District

Deborah Curcie (R)

Curcie started her own computer parts business several decades ago and has become a Republican campaign volunteer since retiring.

Website: http://www.debbieforberkeley.com/

Kevin W. Marshall (I)

Marshall is running for the first time.H e is the son of longtime board member, Emmitt Marshall.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Marshall-For-Berkeley-Supervisor-468506776822001/

Gregory L. Cebula (I-incumbent)

Cebula has served one term on the board after being elected in 2013. He was previously on the Citizen's Budget Advisory and the School Superintendent's Budget Committees. He is an Air Force veteran and worked in several execute positions in Parks and Recreation.

Website: https://friendsofgregcebula.wordpress.com/

Nelson W. Gentry (I)

Gentry has worked for Spotsylvania for over 30 years, owns two small business and a farm.

Website: http://nelsongentryforberkeley.com/

Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors-Lee Hill District

Michael P. Berry (R)

Berry is a Marine Corps veteran who now works for a defense contractor.

Website: https://berry4leehill.net/

Todd A. Rump (I)

Rump is an Army veteran who now works for a Department of Defense contractor. He is on the board of directors for Lee's Hill Community Association.

Website: https://toddrump.com/

Gary F. Skinner (I-incumbent)

Skinner is a Marine Corps veteran who has been on the school board and now board of supervisors for 12 years.

Website: http://americanhosting.us/skinner/?page_id=53

Spotsylvania County School Board-Berkeley District

April M. Gillespie (I)

Gillespie has helpd several roles in the PTO at her son's school including vice president and member of the board of directors.

Website: http://gillespie4berkeley.my-free.website/

Erin K. Grampp (I)

Grampp has been on the board since 2014 and is the most recent chairman. She owns a horse stable and is also a riding instructor.

Website: http://www.eringrampp.com/

Spotsylvania County School Board-Lee Hill District

Lisa A. Phelps (I)

Phelps is the mother of two Spotsylvania County public school students.

Kathryn A. "Kassie" Palmer (I)

Palmer is the parent of one current and one graduated Spotsylvania County public school students. She was PTO President for several years and works as a non-profit manager/director.

Website: http://www.kassiepalmer.com/home.html

Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Aquia District

Yolanda L.M. Roussell (D)

Roussell has been working with special needs students in Fairfax County schools for the past 12 years. She also has a background in real estate and owns a small business out of her house.

Website: https://www.yolanda4aquia.net/

Cindy Charlene Shelton (R)

Shelton is a project manager and retired member of the Armed Forces.

Website: http://www.cindyshelton.org/

Sharon R. Foley (I)

Foley has worked as a counselor, trainer and program manager for active duty service members and their families.

Website: https://foleyforaquiabos.com/

Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Falmouth District

C. Greg Bundrick (D)

Bundrick comes from a background in social work and public administration where he has worked for several nonprofit's benefiting victims of domestic abuse as well as individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Website: http://bundrick4bos.com/

M.G. "Meg" Bohmke (R-incumbent)

Bohmke was elected to the board in 2013 after serving one four-year term on the Stafford County School Board. She has experience in finance and is on the By Laws and Public Safety Committees.

Website: http://megbohmke.org/

Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Garrisonville District

Laura A. Sellers (D-incumbent)

Sellers is counterintelligence professional. She was first elected to the board in 2013.

Website: https://www.laurasellers.org/

L. Mark Dudenhefer (R)

Dudenhefer served on the board from 2005-2011 before being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates for one term. He is a Marine Corps veteran with experience in public administration and personnel management for defense contractors.

Website: http://www.dudenhefer.com/

Stafford County Board of Supervisors-Hartwood District

Tracey L. Bell, Jr. (D)

Bell is a emergency room manager currently working towards a Ph.D. in administrative health care.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TraceyBellForHartwood/



Gary F. Snellings (R-incumbent

Snellings is seeking his fourth term on the board. He is a member of the Community and Economic Committees.

Stafford County School Board-Falmouth District

Sarah D. Breedin Chase (I)

Breedin Chase is a former psychology professor and received her Ph.D. in neuroscience in 1992. She has held several roles in the PTO at her children's schools.

Website: https://www.sarahforschoolboard.com/

C. Scott Hirons (I-incumbent)

Hirons is seeking his second term on the board and is currently the vice-chairman and a member of the Finance and Budget Committees. He has also been on the Stafford County Planning and Parks & Recreation Commissions. He is a project manager for a Department of Defense contractor.

Website: http://www.scotthirons.com/

Stafford County School Board-Garrisonville District

R. Pamela Yeung (I)

Yeung is on Stafford Telecommunications Committee and has also been a member of the Stafford Finance and Budget, and Capital Improvements Planning Committees. She has a background in healthcare technology.

Website: https://www.pamelayeung4schoolboard.com/

Barton M. Randall (I)

Randall is Navy veteran with a background in human resources.



Winchester City Commissioner of Revenue

Addie F. Lingle (D)

Lingle is a marketing and events professional running for office for the first time.

Website: https://www.voteaddie.com/

Ann T. Burkholder (R-incumbent)

Burkholder has been commissioner since 2010 and is now chair of the Education Committee. Previously she was a small business owner and did consulting in information technology.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/VoteAnnCan/

Winchester City Sheriff

Greg E. Lambert (D)

Lambert is currently a deputy for the sheriff's office where he also leads Project Lifesaver. He has been in law enforcement since 2003.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/GregLambertforWinchesterCitySheriff/

Les R. Taylor (R-incumbent)

Taylor is a veteran of the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves. He became a deputy in the sheriff's office in 2002 and was elected as sheriff in 2013.

Website: https://winchestersheriff.com/

MARYLAND

College Park Mayor

Tom Chen

He lives in Distrit 3 and is a business owner.

Website: http://www.tomforcollegepark.com/

Mary C. Cook

She is currently a District 4 Councilwoman.

Website: http://www.votemarycook.com/

Lalzarliani H. Malsawma

She is a District 4 resident. She was a co-coordinator for the College Park Woods Neighborhood Watch.

Patrick Wojahn (incumbent)

He first became mayor in 2015. Previously he served on the city council for 8 years.

Website: https://www.patrickforcollegepark.com/

College Park District 1 City Council

Elizabeth DeBosky

Christopher P. Gill

He has served on the Advisory Planning Commission and has been its chair since the end of 2015.

S.M. Fazlul Kabir (incumbent)

In addition to being on the council, he teaches at the University of Maryland.

Website: http://www.collegeparkmd.gov/government/mayor_and_council/elected_officials.php

Catherine Hope Kennedy

She has been active with the Community Foundation Board, North College Park Community Association and Advisory Planning Commission

College Park District 2 City Council

Daniel C. Blasberg, Jr.

He has lived in the city since 1999. His background is in the telecommunications industry.

He also served in the U.S. Army.

P.J. Brennan (incumbent)

He is seeking a third term. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

Website: http://www.collegeparkmd.gov/government/mayor_and_council/elected_officials.php

Monroe S. Dennis (incumbent)

He has served in the U.S. military and worked for IBM and a software company.

Website: http://www.collegeparkmd.gov/government/mayor_and_council/elected_officials.php

Richard J. Douglas

He has lived in the city for 7 years.

Alexander C. Tobin

He is a government and politics major at the University of Maryland and has lived in the city for 2 years.

College Park District 3 City Council

Robert W. Day (incumbent)

He was President of the College Park Estates Civic Association.

Website: http://www.collegeparkmd.gov/government/mayor_and_council/elected_officials.php

Cindy Guijosa

Website: http://cindyforcollegepark.com/

Zack A. Miller

John B. Rigg

He has served for 5 years as the President o the Calvert Hills Citizen Association.

Website: http://www.jrigg.net/

College Park District 4 City Council

Oscar E. Gregory

He ran for this office in 2015 as well.

Alan Y. Hew

He served on the coucnil from 2013-2015.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/alan.hew.4cp

Dustyn B. Kujawa (incumbent)

She was first elected to the council in 2015.

Website: http://www.collegeparkmd.gov/government/mayor_and_council/elected_officials.php

Denise C. Mitchell

She is a previous city council member (2009).

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pg/MitchellCP3501/about/

Frederick City Mayor

Randy McClement (R-Incumbent)

He has been Mayor since 2009 and is seeking a third term. He previous co-owned The Market Bagel & Deli on South Market Street and served as past president of the Tourism Council of Frederick County.

Website: https://www.cityoffrederick.com/520/Office-of-the-Mayor

Michael C. O'Connor (D)

He has been a Frederick City Alderman since 2009. He is the business manager at Saint Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Congregation in Frederick. He spent almost 20 years in local media as a reporter, news director, talk show host, and producer.

Campaing Website: https://www.oconnorforfrederick.com/

Frederick City Alderman

Katie Bowersox (R)

She is an interior designer.

Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/katiejbinteriors/

Bryan Chaney (R)

He has worked in technology sales and marketing.

Website: http://chaneyforalderman.com/

Hayden Duke (R)

He is an insurance claims adjuster.

Website: http://haydendukeforfrederick.com

Alan E. Imhoff (R)

He was an alderman in 2006-2009.

Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alan-imhoff-01aa9832/

Nate Power (R)

He is the director of maintenance programs for ManTech. He also worked at Lockheed Martin.

Donna Kuzemchak (D-incumbent)

In addition to being an incumbent Alderwoman, she has been a realtor since 2011.

Campaign Website: http://www.vote4donnak.com/home

Ben MacShane (D)

he is a small business owner.

Campaign Website: http://macshaneforalderman.com/

Kelly Russell (D- incumbent)

She is seeking a third term. She served for 22 years with the Frederick Police Department.

Campaign Website; https://www.votekellyrussell.com/

Derek Shackelford (D)

He is a preacher, community activist and author.

Campaign Website: http://www.derek4alderman.com/

Roger Wilson (D)

He manages governmental affairs for the Frederick County Executive.

Campaign Website: http://wilsonforfrederick.com

Gaithersburg City Council

Jim McNulty

He is a television producer and marketing exectuvie.

Website: https://www.jimmcnulty.org/

Yvette Monroe (incumbent)

She has served on he council for the past six months acccording to her website.

Website: https://yvettemonroe.org/about-yvette2/

Laurie-Anne Sayles

According to her website, she has worked as a Scientific Communications Editor, at the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) - National Cancer Institute (NCI), a Constituent Liaison for the campaign to elect U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and a Graduate Research Fellow at the William D. Schaefer Center for Public Policy

Website: http://www.laurieannesayles.com/

Michael A. Sesma (incumbent)

He has served on the council since 2005.

Website: http://www.gaithersburgmd.gov/government/elections/council-candidate-statement-michael-a-sesma

Greenbelt City Council

Silke I. Pope (incumbent)

She was first elected to the City Council in 2009.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4005

Colin A. Byrd

He is a member of the Greenbelt Climate Action Network (GCAN), Indivisible Greenbelt, and the Greenbelt Racial Equality Alliance (GREA).

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4027

George R. Boyce

His background is in science and technology.

Website: http://boyce4council.greenbeltmd.org/

William A. Orleans

This is his 4th time as a candidate for this office.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4028

Leta M. Mach (incumbent)

She as first elected to the Council in 2003.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2081

Rodney M. Roberts (incumbent)

He was first elected to the Council in 1991.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4018

Judith F. Davis (incumbent)

She is seeking her 13th term on the Council.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/directory.aspx?EID=31

Aaron A. Marcavitch

He is a historic preservation and community development professional.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4011

Edward V. J. Putens (incumbent)

He is running for an 18th term on the Council.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4007

Danielle M. Celdran

She works for the Greenbelt Recreation Department.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4013

Emmett V. Jordan (incumbent)

He is running for a 5th term on the Council.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4014

Brandon R. Gordon

He founded and serves as the senior partner and president of the Gordon Group

Political Consulting Firm.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4008

Susan H. Stewart

She works as a community activist.

Website: http://www.greenbeltmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4012

Greenbelt Voting At Age 16 Question



For

Against

Greenbelt Lake Dam Question

For

Against

Laurel At-Large City Council

Michael R. Leszcz (incumbent)

He is running for his 11th term on the Council.

Website: https://www.cityoflaurel.org/council/members/michael-r-leszcz

Jeffrey W. Mills

He is a small business owner.

Laurel Ward 1 City Council

Carl DeWalt

He is a retired Laurel Police officer.

Valerie M.A. Nicholas (incumbent)

She was first elected to the Council in 2011.

Website: https://www.cityoflaurel.org/council/members/valerie-ma-nicholas

H. Edward Ricks (incumbent)

He is running for his 6th term.

Website: https://www.cityoflaurel.org/council/members/h-edward-ricks

Laurel Ward 2 City Council

Thomas Matthews

He is a business manager who has worked in the funeral home industry.

Adrian Rousseau

She is licensed in real estate and is self employed.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pg/FriendsofAdrianRousseau/posts/?ref=page_internal

Frederick Smalls (incumbent)

He is seeking a 6th term.

Website: https://www.cityoflaurel.org/council/frederick-smalls

Keith R. Sydnor

He is a union organizer.

Website: http://www.keithsydnor.com/about-keith.html

Takoma Park Ward 2 City Council

Cindy Dyballa

She is a long-time federal employee who runs her own consulting practice. She also volunteers with Casa de Maryland and has served on the Takoma Park Committee on the Environment

Website: http://www.cindy4ward2.com/

Joe Edgell

he is an attorney and has served as a military prosecutor and defense counsel, and now serves as the Senior Vice President for the National Treasury Employees Union.

Website: https://electjoeedgell.com/careers/

Ashleigh Nugent

she is an attorney and disability advocate.

Website: https://www.ashleighforward2.com/

Takoma Park Ward 5 City Council

Jarrett Smith (incumbent)

he first joined the council in 2012 and works in commercial real estate.

Website: http://smithfortakomapark.weebly.com/about.html

Amee Bearne

she is a Neighborhood Planning and Communications Director for the non-profit CHEER.

Website: https://www.ameefortakomapark.com/

Takoma Park Ward 6 City Council

Talisha Searcy

She works for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Website: http://www.talishasearcy.com/

Jason Small

He is a lawyer and Town Administrator for Capitol Heights.

Website: https://www.jasonsmallforward6.com/

