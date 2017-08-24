Special Election for Fairfax County School Board Seat August 29

Fairfax County will have a special election on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 to elect a successor to At-Large School Board member Jeanette Hough. Hough announced in May she was resigning because of a family move out of the country. The winner of Tuesday's election will fill Hough's term, which ends December 31, 2019.

Here is information on the four candidates running for the open seat and how you can learn more about them and their priorities for this office:

Sandra D. Allen: she holds a degree in business administration and is the Minority Achievement Program Representative at James Madison High School.

Chris S. Grisafe: is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He has served on the superintendent's business advisory council, the school board bond's committee, and the adult education advisory committee.

Karen A. Keys-Gamarra: is an attorney who does a lot of work in the juvenile and domestic relations court system in Fairfax. She is appointed by the Court to represent children in abuse, neglect, custody and detention matters.

Michael H. Owens: is a former Fairfax County Public School teacher and PTA board member. She is a senior User Experience and Usability Expert, working as a consultant designing web applications.

