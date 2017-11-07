WUSA
Partner of slain TV reporter wins Va. election

WUSA 9:41 PM. EST November 07, 2017

RICHMOND, VA (AP) - A former Virginia news anchor whose journalist girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 has defeated a Republican incumbent for a seat in the statehouse.
 
Chris Hurst was living with fellow journalist Alison Parker when she and a cameraman were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for WDBJ-TV.
 
 
After the shooting, Hurst became the public face of the grieving Roanoke station. That brought him national attention and a large social media following. The Pennsylvania native quit his TV job and moved to Blacksburg to run for a House seat.
 
He beat Joseph Yost Tuesday.
 
Hurst's campaign was backed by gun-control groups, but that wasn't his main campaign issue. Instead, he focused on education, health care and the environment.

 

