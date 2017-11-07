Fake robocalls investigated in Va. on Election Day

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Some voters in Virginia are getting fake robocalls this Election Day, telling them their polling place has changed, election officials confirmed. The ACLU is investigating it as a possible attempt at voter suppression as the state looks to elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and dozens of other positions.

The Virginia Department of Elections said it received some complaints in Prince William County.

“We have referred the matter to law enforcement for investigation,” said elections commissioner Edgardo Cortés.

The Fairfax County Office of Elections said it also has received complaints from voters. The calls did not come from the office, officials confirmed.

Anyone looking to confirm where their polling place is can visit the Department of Elections or the WUSA9 Voter Guide.

If you’ve received one of these calls, the ACLU is urging you to reach out to its Virginia Voter Hotline at 804-644-8080.

