5 things to know on Election Day 2017

Vote Concept Pinned Cards and Rust (Photo: Enterline Design Services LLC)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's Election Day for several jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Here's what you need to know to vote.

How do I know if I need to vote?

Elections are being held statewide in Virginia -- including a hotly-contested governor's race, lieutanant governor's race, attorney general and some delegates in the House.

In Virginia, the following counties will also host local elections: Arlington, Culpeper, Fairfax, Frederick, Loudoun, Orange, Prince George's, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The cities of Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas and Winchester are also hosting local elections in Virginia.

In Maryland, the elections are all local and will be hosted in College Park, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Greenbelt, Laurel and Takoma Park.

Who do I vote for?

We can't tell you who to vote for, but we can tell you who's running and give you some basic information about their platform.

Check out our voter guide here.

When do polls open?

Poll hours in Virginia are 6am-7pm.

Poll hours in Maryland are 7am-8pm.

What will the weather be like?

Election Day on Tuesday will be a chilly, raw, and at times rainy day. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with periods of light rain and showers developing.

Latest forecast ​here.





How can I learn about who won?

We will have all the results and more on our website soon after polls close Tuesday. You can see the results here at http://www.wusa9.com/elections.

You can also find all things election in our WUSA9 app. Download that here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV