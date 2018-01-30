WUSA
DMV Conservatives watch Trump SOTU

DC area young Republicans gathered to hear what President Trump had to say.

John Henry, WUSA 11:49 PM. EST January 30, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Young Republicans gathered in D.C. to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

The D.C. and Arlington-Falls Church chapters watched the speech at a downtown bar. Many of the people who attended said they felt the President struck a tone of bipartisanship.

"I think President Trump has said a lot to try and bring together the parties with a lot of bipartisanship," said a man named Austin.

Others felt the President's approach to immigration was the right step.

"I like how he highlighted the proposal for a compromise on immigration," said Achilles Striker. "Real immigration reform which trades off between what Democrats want and what Republicans want."

