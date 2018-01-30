DMV Conservatives watch Trump SOTU

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Young Republicans gathered in D.C. to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

The D.C. and Arlington-Falls Church chapters watched the speech at a downtown bar. Many of the people who attended said they felt the President struck a tone of bipartisanship.

The Young Republicans watch party for the #SOTU in downtown DC. Trump's pledge of allegiance line gets a lot of applause here... (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/OPqMB8ht1J — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 31, 2018

"I think President Trump has said a lot to try and bring together the parties with a lot of bipartisanship," said a man named Austin.

Others felt the President's approach to immigration was the right step.

"I like how he highlighted the proposal for a compromise on immigration," said Achilles Striker. "Real immigration reform which trades off between what Democrats want and what Republicans want."

