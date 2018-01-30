DMV Conservatives watch Trump SOTU

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Young Republicans gathered in D.C. to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
The D.C. and Arlington-Falls Church chapters watched the speech at a downtown bar. Many of the people who attended said they felt the President struck a tone of bipartisanship.
The Young Republicans watch party for the #SOTU in downtown DC. Trump's pledge of allegiance line gets a lot of applause here... (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/OPqMB8ht1J— John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 31, 2018
"I think President Trump has said a lot to try and bring together the parties with a lot of bipartisanship," said a man named Austin.
Others felt the President's approach to immigration was the right step.
"I like how he highlighted the proposal for a compromise on immigration," said Achilles Striker. "Real immigration reform which trades off between what Democrats want and what Republicans want."
© 2018 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs