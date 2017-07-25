GIRL POWER: Organization aims for 250K women to run for office by 2030

(Photo:Twitter: She Should Run)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. based organization wants to see more girl power in office, PRONTO! To be exact "She Should Run" is aiming to get 250,000 women to run for office by 2030.

The organization got it's start in 2011 and launched the new campaign July 18. She Should Run encourages women to run for public office and provides them with the needed resources.

"We believe that women of all political leanings, ethnicities, and backgrounds should have an equal opportunity to lead in elected office and that our democracy will benefit from the varied perspectives and experiences that women bring to leadership. We know that when women run for office they win at the same rates as men. Yet women are not encouraged and recruited at the same rate as men," the website reads.

Since the 2016 election, more than 15,000 women have been inspired to run for office through She Should Run, according to the organization.

But now the group is trying to flip the script and has committed to getting at least 250,000 women in office by 2030. They hope to see more women represented at all levels in elected offices across the country.

Having more women at the forefront will give girls and young women new role models, change the culture of women in politics and amplify the need for gender parity in office, the site reads.

She Should Run also stated on their website that more voices will be heard and more challenges can be met.

So how can you help close the gender gap and be a part of this movement from here on out? Decide on whether you want to run for office or if you want to be the inspiration and motivator behind a family-member or friend.

Either way, you can visit the She Should Run website and join the #250KBY2030 campaign. There are plenty of resources on the site to help get you or your friends started and excited.

BIG NEWS! Why have we been happy dancing all morning? Our new campaign to get #250Kby2030 just launched!https://t.co/ECxku1JG9W pic.twitter.com/DWscMWfg6y — She Should Run (@SheShouldRun) July 18, 2017

