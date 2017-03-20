Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee

Senate confirmation hearings begin Monday for Neil Gorsuch. He is President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.

A big question is if confirmed, how will conservative Neil Gorsuch change the make-up of the Supreme Court?

The answer is it likely wouldn't change much, because he would be replacing conservative Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away a little over year ago.

This follows a pattern. President Bush's two nominees, John Roberts and Samuel. Alito Jr., also replaced Republican nominees. President Obama's choices of Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan took the places of liberals.

Where does Gorsuch stand on key issues like abortion, gay rights, and gun laws? We don't know exactly. We will learn more during the Senate confirmation hearings.

According to the Senate's records, since the Supreme Court was established in 1789, 124 presidential nominees were confirmed to the Supreme Court out of 162 nominees.

The most recent justice not confirmed was Merrick Garland. He was President Obama's pick to replace Scalia. His appointment was blocked by Republicans.

Gorsuch’s hearing is expected to last until Thursday.

