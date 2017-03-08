'A Day without a Woman': Political statement or recognition of women?

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Matt Francisco/AU Photo Collective)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Is "A Day without a Woman" a way to recognize women or a political statement?

March 8 is International Women's Day and "A Day without a Woman". After the discussion came up within our digital team, we wanted to ask our Facebook viewers how they felt on the issue.

According to Women'sMarch.com on International Women's Day "women and our allies will act together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity."

As of 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday a total of 457 people responded to WUSA9's Facebook poll on the issue.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said the day is political. Eighteen percent said "A Day without a Woman" is not political and a way to recognize women. The majority of people, 47 percent said they consider it to be both political and a way to recognize women.

Comments on the day were wide-ranging.

"It's divisive. We can accomplish so much more together. Celebrate the collaboration, the complementary strengths of partners and communities: don't perpetuate the pervasive 'Us vs Them' whether it's gender, politics, or any other incendiary issue.," Michael Schmidt commented on Facebook.

Some people, such as Cathy Turner, expressed their support for the day. "Women are standing together to let everyone know they are here, are staying and are strong and willing to fight for their rights and the rights of all humanity."

While others feel like they have been excluded from the movement. "[The day] doesn't do much to recognize stay-at-home moms. I can't take the day off," wrote Jennifer Allwine.

Other Facebook viewers like Chris Hurley seem to be unsure as to why this day is needed at all. "We all know how important women are in the family and work life. Seems like I've missed a century or something. If I remember right, woman can vote, own a gun, drive a car, go into space, run a company. So why do you need a march? To me it seems it's the weak women that need validation... Let's just give them a trophy and a therapy dog."

Despite the dividing opinions and beliefs, the majority of our viewers voted that the day is a mix of both politics and recognition.

