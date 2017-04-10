13 judges expected to hear Trump travel ban in Va.

(Photo by Genaro Molina / LA Times via Getty Images) (Photo: Genaro Molina, 2017 Los Angeles Times)

RICHMOND, VA (WUSA9) - Thirteen federal judges are expected to decide the next steps of President Donald J. Trump's second blocked travel ban, a highly unusual move as the case moves toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 13 appeals judges comprise nearly the entire bench of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which will hear oral arguments on the travel ban May 8.

The complete bench also includes two senior judges who are unlikely to participate and two appeals judges who recused themselves because of conflicts of interest, WUSA9 has learned.

The now planned "en banc" hearing, as it's known, usually takes place after three appeals judges hear a case. But in the interest of speeding up the process and the travel ban's expected trajectory towards the U.S. Supreme Court, lawyers were asked if they had any objections to skipping a step.

Justice Department attorneys for the Trump Administration filed no objections.

The case, International Refugee Assistance v. Donald J. Trump, halted enforcement of the Trump Administration's revised travel ban to six Muslim-majority nations.

Attorneys against the ban argue the executive order cannot escape the context of controversial statements Trump made on the campaign trail, and violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

Lawyers for the Trump Administration submit the ban lies within the president's executive authority, and constitutes a matter of national security.

