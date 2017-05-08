Police release new surveillance video in Arlington sex assault

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - It was a brazen attack: a man posing as a maintenance worker violently attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in her own home.

It all happened at 9:45 Sunday morning. Several neighbors heard the attack and called police.

Surveillance cameras recorded the man as he went in and out of the building, but the attacker was able to get away.

Police say the victim, a woman in her fifties, had significant, but not life threatening injuries. She has been released from hospital. One person in the building said she is very traumatized, and was still visibly shaking 24 hours later.

It happened in a luxury Arlington apartment building called The Atrium, where condos can cost more than a million dollars. The building has a tennis court and swimming pool- as well as two concierges manning a front desk 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Kaina Qazi lives in the building- and says the building has been undergoing a lot of maintenance in recent weeks and she can understand why the woman would have opened her door.

Qazi said the attack has made her much more worried about her own safety.

“It definitely does. And it makes me think I should exercise my right to not open the door, even to someone who is innocent," she said.

Police have not caught the man responsible. There were canvassing the neighborhood Monday.

They interviewed Abraham Awadallah, who lives across the street. Police told him the man got in through the parking garage, but was hanging out in the front before the attack—right in the line of sight of his five cameras.

Awadallah said he’s never heard of a crime like this in the neighborhood.

“I’ve been living here for twenty five years. No problem,” he said. He handed over all his footage.

Qazi said she hopes the victim knows how many people in the building are rallying for her and ready to help.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her, and nobody should have to go through what she did,” she said. “I hope after this incident that she knows she’s not alone and that she has support. Not just from her family and friends but from the larger community in this building.”

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding this incident, please contact Detective P. Pena of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 703.228.4183 or at ppena@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).

