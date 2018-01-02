Police issue warrant for Queen Elsa after record low temperatures

SLIDELL, LA. - A police department in southeast Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Disney’s Queen Elsa after temperatures dipped below freezing for the second day this week.

The Slidell Police Department shared the wanted poster offering a massive $100 million reward for the “dead or alive” capture of Disney’s Frozen character.

“As you can see by the weather, she is a very dangerous girl. Approach with caution,” the Slidell Police Department shared.

Temperatures on the Northshore dipped into the teens and lower 20s Tuesday morning, tying a record low in the Slidell area.

PINPOINT FORECAST: Hard Freeze both sides of lake

