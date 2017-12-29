Police investigate deadly shooting in Capitol Heights, near I-295

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Detectives are investigating the murder of a man just outside of the D.C. line Thursday night.

Prince George's County police identified the victim as 27-year-old Armani Coles of 2nd Street in NW Washington.

PREVIOUS: Police: Man dead after shooting on the Maryland-DC line

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. when police were called to check on the welfare of a man on the intersection of Kenilworth Ave and Eastern Avenue in Capitol Heights. When police arrived on the scene, they found Coles suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities took him to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Coles may have been pushed out of a vehicle after being shot, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working to establish suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

