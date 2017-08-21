Petition calls for Confederate monument to be replaced with statue of Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott performs onstage during day 1 of FYF Fest 2017 on July 21, 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The debate over whether to take down Confederate monuments has been a hot topic across the country including in Hampton Roads.

One person from Portsmouth hopes not only to take down a Confederate monument in Olde Towne, but to replace it with a statue of rapper and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott.

Nathan Coflin started a petition on Change.org to gain support for the initiative.

Coflin wrote: "Who better to encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city enshrined in a new monument than Grammy Award winning rapper, dancer, and record producer Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliott?"

Missy, also known as Melissa Arnette Elliott, was born in Portsmouth on July 1, 1971. She has appeared in several shows and movies, in addition to producing several hit records.

By August 21, the petition had more than 23,000 supporters. The goal is 25,000. If reached, Coflin plans to present it to Portsmouth Mayor John L. Rowe and the rest of city council.

"Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it, and reverse it," reads the petition. "Join me in getting City Council to recent this statue in honor of all those in the great City of Portsmouth who work it each and every day."

