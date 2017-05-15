Man carrying human head stabs Estacada store worker; linked to nearby homicide

Stabbing at Estacada Thriftway (Photo: KGW)

Warning: Graphic details

ESTACADA, Ore. – A man covered in blood, holding a knife and carrying a human head walked into an Estacada grocery store and stabbed an employee Sunday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is in custody. Police did not release his name, but have connected him to a homicide in Colton, about 10 miles away from the store.

Sunday's grisly episode first came to light when the man walked into the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market at around 2:15 p.m.

"I was watching the basketball game and I heard all these sirens go by," said neighbor Larry Cutler. "So I opened up the window and I seen all these cops flying in and all the ambulances. I seen one person get carried out on a stretcher."

Once inside the store, the suspect stabbed an employee, who was flown to a hospital, according to Sandy Police. That victim's condition has not been released.

Other employees at the store tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived, Estacada fire officials said. He was taken into custody and then taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

At 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a dead woman inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road in Colton. Deputies arrived at the home and located the body.

Investigators determined the woman died at the Elwood Road home, and that the same man is a suspect in her homicide and in the Estacada stabbing.

Deputies said that they believed there was no additional threat to the public. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Nate Thompson said the suspect will likely be released from the hospital and taken to jail Monday afternoon.

