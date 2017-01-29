WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

Outage grounds Delta flights

Jay Knoll, KARE 8:33 PM. EST January 29, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Around 6 p.m. CST Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

In a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

 

 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories