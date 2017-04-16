Orlando to Miami in 26 minutes; Florida a finalist for Hyperloop One line

A route linking Miami to Orlando is one of 11 North American finalists for a Hyperloop One transportation study. (Photo: Hyperloop One)

A brand new form of transportation may make traveling through the Sunshine State a breeze as Florida is a finalist for a Hyperloop One line.

The Verge reported on April 6 that the system would connect Orlando and Miami with a vacuum-sealed tube which contains pods where travelers can sit and enjoy a 26-minute ride between the metropolitan areas.

Hyperloop One, the Los Angeles based startup company, is testing out its concepts at a Nevada track. Think of it as an update on the old-fashioned pneumatic mail tube system seen in classic films. The "DevLoop" is a two-mile track which will be the site of the tests over the next few months.

The 257-mile Florida route is one of 11 routes being considered for development in North America. The company plans to pick two or three of these finalists for further study, Hyperloop One senior vice president for global operations Nick Earle told The Verge.

Just imagine following your Disney trip with a short jaunt to South Beach and back in one day. It could happen if the stars align.

