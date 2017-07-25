Orlando teen wins $500 a week for life

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando teenager just won herself a weekly pay day.
Daniela Leon Ruz claimed her prize of $500 a week from a scratch off ticket at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
Leon Ruz chose to receive her winnings in payments of $26,000 a year for the rest of her life.
The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Publix on Central Boulevard in Orlando, near Lake Eola.
The new $1 Scratch-Off game launched July 3.
