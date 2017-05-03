Oops! Man Tries To Rob Bank In Greensboro; Only It's Not A Bank

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This is what you could call a bank robbery fail.
Greensboro police said a man tried to rob what he thought was a bank. Turns out the First National Bank on Battleground is a training facility and not a bank, so there was no money inside the building.
Police have not arrested the attempted robber and are still investigating.
