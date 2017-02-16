Ohio bill: Kill the tampon tax

Two state legislators, including one from Akron, want to eliminate the "pink tax" -- the sales on feminine hygiene products.

State Reps. Greta Johnson of Akron and Brigid Kelly of Oakley introduced House Bill 61, which would eliminate the sales tax, a move that would cost the state $4 million.

“Continuing to nickel-and-dime women adds up, especially for minimum wage workers who will lose an even greater proportion of weekly earnings to this unfair state tax," said Kelly, a freshman elected in November. "This unfair tax ultimately means women have less money to save for their future and things like car repairs, medical costs and childcare.” The legislators estimated eliminating the tax would save an average Ohio woman $632.50 over her life.

Twelve states, including Pennsylvania and Illinois, do not tax feminine hygiene products, the legislators said. The "pink tax" is also under fire via a lawsuit.

Kelly represents the 31st House District, which includes a number of Cincinnati neighborhoods, as well as all or parts of Norwood, Silverton and Amberley Village.

Copyright: Cincinnati Enquirer