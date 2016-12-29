Obama family named most desirable neighbors of 2017

(Photo: Getty Images)

When it comes to neighbors, we don’t always get who we want. But what if we could?

According to real estate website Zillow, The Obama family is America’s top choice for celebrity neighbor in 2017, earning 14 percent of votes in their survey. The Obamas are rumored to be moving into an 8,200-square-foot home in Washington, D.C. following President Obama’s second term.

Coming in second was wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who garnered 13 percent of the votes, five percent ahead of HGTV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Of course, it’s not always a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from the Obamas was Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who was voted as the worst neighbor by 36-percent of voters.

“Justin Bieber continues to stir up trouble everywhere he goes, and would likely be an unpredictable neighbor,” said Zillow chief marketing officer Jeremy Wacksman.

Reality TV stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were voted the second-worst neighbor at 23 percent, well ahead of Tom Cruise (7 percent) and Taylor Swift (4 percent).

