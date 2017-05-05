Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair in search of teachers

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair Saturday, May 20.
The school system will be looking to fill multiple positions for the 2017-2018 school year.
The fair will be held at Crossroads School, located at 8021 Old Ocean View Road. It will begin at 9 a.m. and run until Noon.
Various subjects are in need of teachers. Those subjects include:
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Early Childhood Special Education
- Earth Science
- Elementary Education, KG-5
- Family & Consumer Science
- French
- Mathematics
- Spanish
- Special Education
- Technology Education
NPS is also looking to hire school at least one School Psychologist.
Interested parties must fill out an online application prior to the event. Those applications are available on the NPS website.
After completing the application, bring the print out to the job fair, in addition to copies of supporting credentials, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores, recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and any references.
For more information, contact the Department of Human Resources at (757) 628-3905.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs