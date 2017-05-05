Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair in search of teachers

(Photo: Wavebreakmedia, Thinkstock, Wavebreakmedia)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair Saturday, May 20.

The school system will be looking to fill multiple positions for the 2017-2018 school year.

The fair will be held at Crossroads School, located at 8021 Old Ocean View Road. It will begin at 9 a.m. and run until Noon.

Various subjects are in need of teachers. Those subjects include:

Biology

Chemistry

Early Childhood Special Education

Earth Science

Elementary Education, KG-5

Family & Consumer Science

French

Mathematics

Spanish

Special Education

Technology Education

NPS is also looking to hire school at least one School Psychologist.

Interested parties must fill out an online application prior to the event. Those applications are available on the NPS website.

After completing the application, bring the print out to the job fair, in addition to copies of supporting credentials, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores, recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and any references.

For more information, contact the Department of Human Resources at (757) 628-3905.

