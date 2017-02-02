Nearly a month since Norfolk mother disappeared

Reshaunda Gerald

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's now been almost a month since a Norfolk mother seemingly vanished without a trace.

Reshaunda Gerald has not been seen since January 4th. Family members have told us there have been no tips and no leads that might help police find her.

The 32-year-old woman has three children. She was last seen walking near the intersection of Olney Road and Lincoln Street. She was wearing a pink jacket with fur on the inside, blue jeans with holes in the knee, and pink and black Nike Jordan shoes.

% INLINE %

Gerald weighs around 110 pounds, and is 5'1". She has blue hair and brown eyes, with a dark complexion. She also has a mole under her right eye, and a neck tattoo with the "RIFE" and a chest tattoo with the word "MULE" connected by angel wings.

Gerald is known to frequent the Youngs Park community.

We reached out to Norfolk Police, who on Wednesday say Gerald is still missing. Police ask that if you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)