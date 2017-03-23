NC wife searching for wedding dress after husband donates it

Natalie Gelbert

DURHAM, NC — One Durham woman is desperately trying to retrieve her wedding dress after her husband accidentally gave it to Goodwill.

Natalie Gelbert had her “priceless” wedding dress in a bag in the family’s car, she said on a Facebook post.

The expensive dress, which the family is still paying for, was going to be cleaned and preserved, she said.

But, also in the car were some bags of items to donate to Goodwill’s Roxboro Road location next to Food Lion, Gelbert said.

Gilbert’s husband got the wedding dress bag mixed in with the items to donate.

“It was a total mistake,” said Gelbert, whose Facebook page indicates she was married about 18 months ago.

Gelbert realized her dress was missing two days ago and found out from a Goodwill employee it had been sold for around $25.

“I’m so, so, so upset and posting this in hopes whomever bought it might see this,” she wrote, adding four sad face emojis, including three who are crying.

Gelbert said that she wants to buy the dress back from the person who purchased it from Goodwill.

“I totally understand that it was a great deal and just a complete steal for them,” Gelbert said. “(It was) sold for dirt cheap, but to me it’s priceless and so, if they could find the kindness in their heart to return it to me or let me buy it off them, it would mean the world to me.”

