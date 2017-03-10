Teacher refuses to teach undocumented students

(WHAS 11)--A Hawaiian high school teacher is facing disciplinary action for saying he’d refuse to teach students that are in the country illegally, according to a report.

John Sullivan, a social studies teacher at James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, made the statement in an email to faculty members on Wednesday morning, according to Hawaii News Now.

“This is another attack on the President over deportation. Their parents need to apply for immigration like everyone else. If they are here in the US illegally, I won’t teach them,” he replied to a school counselor, who wrote about nationwide statistics on students afraid to go to school because they fear deportation.Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sullivan chalked up the situation to a “misunderstanding.”

“My comment in the email refers to (the email’s title) if students is (sic) kept home, teachers cannot teach them,” Sullivan told the station.

He was scheduled to meet with the school’s principal, Jon Henry Lee, Wednesday to discuss disciplinary action.

Lee told Hawaii News Now that Sullivan violated school rules on email use, because he used it to share a political opinion.

“I just reminded him again that we don’t discriminate against any individuals… we’re going to service all students that are registered in our school,” Lee told the station.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said the principal will decide if Sullivan faces any disciplinary action.

