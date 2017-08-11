Remembering Robin Williams on third anniversary of actor's death

US actor Robin Williams arrives for the European premiere of 'Happy Feet Two' in central London on November 20, 2011. (Photo: CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) — Robin Williams' sudden death on Aug. 11, 2014, came as a shock to many. The stand-up comedian turned world renowned actor starred in a diverse set of films and TV shows, including "Mork & Mindy," "Aladdin," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Good Will Hunting."

Three years later, fans and friends commemorated him, sharing tributes and memories across social media.

3 years later and words still don't come easily. Think of Robin today and smile. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) August 11, 2017

It's been three years since Robin Williams passed, I still miss his incredible, unique talent — Thomas Taylor (@ArtOfAlmost11) August 12, 2017

Robin Williams is 3 years dead today. A true #legend in any era. RIP. — jayod (@jason_donoghue) August 11, 2017

Missing Robin Williams! Can't believe it's been 3 years already. Miss the jokes, the smiles, and the laughter #RIP #RobinWilliams — Athena (@Athenaaaa2014) August 11, 2017

Williams' passing was followed by a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, a disease that causes hallucinations and other symptoms similar to Parkinson's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. This was revealed by Williams' wife, Susan Williams, in a letter addressing the hardships her husband faced, titled "The Terrorist Inside My Husband's Brain."

Williams had recently turned 63 before his death.

© 2017 WCSH-TV