WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In addition to your local Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital or military hospital, here are some other resources to help you with PTSD.

The National Center for PTSD: Where to Get Help

1. Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) or text 838255

2. Confidential Veterans Online Chat with a counselor

3. Extra resource portal for PTSD support contacts



Give an Hour is a non-profit organization that encourages therapists to volunteer health services to the military, veterans and their families.

Search for a "Give an Hour" provider in your local area on https://giveanhour.org.

To search for nearby therapists in private practice who treat PTSD, enter your city or zipcode in the therapist finder on PsychologyToday.com.



