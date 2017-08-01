WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In addition to your local Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital or military hospital, here are some other resources to help you with PTSD.
The National Center for PTSD: Where to Get Help
1. Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) or text 838255
2. Confidential Veterans Online Chat with a counselor
3. Extra resource portal for PTSD support contacts
Give an Hour is a non-profit organization that encourages therapists to volunteer health services to the military, veterans and their families.
Search for a "Give an Hour" provider in your local area on https://giveanhour.org.
To search for nearby therapists in private practice who treat PTSD, enter your city or zipcode in the therapist finder on PsychologyToday.com.
