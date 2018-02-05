Market meltdown? Not so fast, experts say

The closing numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on February 5, 2018 in New York. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Seasoned financial analysts are saying take a deep breath. They say the latest Dow Jones drop was hardly a Monday market meltdown.

Dow Jones industrials fell more than 1,150 points, its largest single-day point drop, erasing its gains for the year.

While that loss may seem like a lot, analysts are quick to stress the percentage of the plunge is more important. On Monday, the drop was only four percent. The biggest drop ever was October 19, 1987, a day known as “Black Monday.” The Dow dropped 22 percent in one day.

When looking at the market over time, it’s been climbing steadily over the last year and even over the last five years.

“I think people should realize corrections inside a bull market are normal,” said Mark Mark Avallone, President and Founder of Potomac Wealth Advisors. “Which wasn’t normal was last year we didn’t have an uninterrupted drop of more than three percent.”

Even still, investors are shaken by this market drop. It was the first time stocks have fallen like this since the Presidential election. Some are saying the President Trump's new tax cuts may be a factor here.

“Ironically, the timing of the tax cut coming so late in an economic expansion is what’s causing a rise in interest rates,” said Avallone.

