Last chance: Here are retailers' Christmas Eve shopping hours

Still have last-minute shopping to do?

According to the National Retail Federation's December survey, 16% of Americans were expected to buy their final gifts on Super Saturday and more than 6% will wait until Christmas Eve.

Catering to the true procrastinators, the majority of stores and malls across the nation are opening early Sunday and will close by dinner time, with few exceptions.

To plan your last-minute shopping down to the minute, here are Christmas Eve store hours.

Beware, hours can vary by location. Confirm store hours by checking retailer websites or calling your closest location.

Christmas Eve hours

Apple: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bon-Ton: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DSW: 9 to 6 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since 7 a.m. Thursday.)

Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Office Depot: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary greatly by location. Search for hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetSmart: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sears: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toys R Us: 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Stores have been open around the clock since 6 a.m. Friday.)

Ulta: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Walmart: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM