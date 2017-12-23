WUSA
Last chance: Here are retailers' Christmas Eve shopping hours

Here is a list of retailers open on Christmas eve.

WUSA 11:42 PM. EST December 23, 2017

Still have last-minute shopping to do?

According to the National Retail Federation's December survey, 16% of Americans were expected to buy their final gifts on Super Saturday and more than 6% will wait until Christmas Eve.

Catering to the true procrastinators, the majority of stores and malls across the nation are opening early Sunday and will close by dinner time, with few exceptions.

To plan your last-minute shopping down to the minute, here are Christmas Eve store hours.

Beware, hours can vary by location. Confirm store hours by checking retailer websites or calling your closest location.

Christmas Eve hours

Apple7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bon-Ton: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVSMost stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard's8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DSW9 to 6 p.m.

Five Below7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HomeGoods7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since 7 a.m. Thursday.)

Kmart8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe's8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Office Depot10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary greatly by location. Search for hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetSmart10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ross7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sears8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toys R Us12 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Stores have been open around the clock since 6 a.m. Friday.)

Ulta8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

WalmartMost stores close at 6 p.m.

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


