Last call in every state in the U.S.

California may make it legal to booze past 2 a.m.
A proposed bill may allow last call at bars to be as late as 4 a.m.
The bill was proposed this week by state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco. It would let municipalities set their own last call times.
Many states allow cities and towns to set their own laws
Here's a list of last calls for all states in the U.S., according to Thrillist:
Alabama: decided by every individual town or city
Alaska: 5 a.m.
Arizona: 2:30 a.m.
Arkansas: 1 a.m. (some clubs close between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.)
California: 2 a.m.
Colorado: 2 a.m.
Connecticut: 1 a.m. on weekdays, 2 a.m. on weekends
Delaware: 1 a.m.
Florida: Most cities close at 3 a.m. but each city establishes their own times
Georgia: time varies from county to county but most have a 2 a.m. last call
Hawaii: 2 a.m. Some bars close at 4 a.m. with a special license
Idaho: 1 a.m. but 2 a.m. in most larger cities
Illinois: state doesn't set the last call time but Chicago last call varies from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Indiana: 3 a.m.
Iowa: 2 a.m.
Kansas: 2 a.m.
Kentucky: 2 a.m. for most of the state but Louisville last call is 4 a.m.
Louisiana: bars generally serve 24 hours a day
Maine: 1 a.m.
Maryland: 2 a.m.
Massachusetts: 1 a.m. for most of the state, 2 am. in Boston
Michigan: 2 a.m.
Minnesota: 2 a.m.
Mississippi: 12 a.m. with some cities setting times at 1 a.m. or later
Missouri: 1:30 a.m. most the week except Sunday where last call is at 12:30 a.m.
Montana: 2 a.m.
Nebraska: 1 a.m. but 2 a.m. in larger cities
Nevada: serves alcohol 24 hours a day
New Hampshire: 1 a.m. but some cities have a 2 a.m. last call
New Jersey: allows cities and towns to choose their own last call
New Mexico: 2 a.m.
New York: 4 a.m. in NYC but usually 3 a.m. in smaller cities
North Carolina: 2 a.m.
North Dakota: 2 a.m.
Ohio: 2:30 a.m.
Oklahoma: 2 a.m.
Oregon: 2:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania: 2 a.m.
Rhode Island: 1 a.m.
South Carolina: varies from city to city
South Dakota: 2 a.m.
Tennessee: 3 a.m.
Texas: 2 a.m. in bigger cities. 12 a.m. at midnight
Utah: 12 a.m.
Vermont: 2 a.m.
Virginia: 2 a.m.
Washington: 2 a.m.
Washington DC: 2 a.m. during the week, 3 a.m. on the weekends
West Virginia: 2 a.m. but 3 a.m. with a club license
Wisconsin: 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends
Wyoming: 2 a.m.
