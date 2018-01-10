ICE raids 7-Eleven stores nationwide

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Federal agents stormed into almost 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide Wednesday as part of a hunt for undocumented workers.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ten raids took place in the DMV. ICE said three raids happened at DC locations.

7-Elevens in Landover, Pasadena, Upper Marlboro, Glen Burnie, Baltimore, Severna Park and Frederick were targeted as well.

Twenty-one arrests were made by federal agents nationwide.

"Today's actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable," said ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan. "Businesses that hire illegal workers are a pull factor for illegal immigration and we are working hard to remove this magnet. ICE will continue its efforts to protect jobs for American workers by eliminating unfair competitive advantages for companies that exploit illegal immigration."

ICE's operation had a lot of people talking including one DC business who said it was disturbed by the move.

"It gives me great pause about what this country stands for," said Khalid Pitts, a co-owner of Cork Wine Bar & Market.

He said he fears for some of the country's workers and their families.

"There are much better ways the government and ICE can spend their resources," he said.

