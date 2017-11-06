How did Texas gunman get his guns?

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (WUSA9) - The gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting in a Texas church was not licensed to carry, but police recovered three firearms: a semi-automatic rifle left at the church and two handguns in his car.

Devin Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old former US Air Force member with a reported history of violence towards women and children should have never had his hands on guns.

“He did not have a license to carry,” said one investigator.

The suspect also did not have stable relationships.

Investigators said he recently texted threats to his former mother-in-law who attends but was not inside the small Baptist church at the time.

He was even charged with assaulting his ex-wife and his infant stepson, fracturing the baby boy’s skull. That landed him a 2012 “bad conduct discharge” from the Airforce. That’s punishment from a court martial, or military criminal trial.

As a result, he was not eligible for any military benefits. The gunman served a year in confinement, was demoted then discharged. But “Bad Conduct Discharge” is just shy of Dishonorable Discharge which automatically bans you from ever buying a gun again.

Still, experts suggest the suspect’s assault charge should have been enough.

“He bought four weapons in total two of them were bought in Colorado and two bought in Texas,” said Fred Milanowski with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “There’s one purchase per year in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said the gunman was denied a license to carry a gun but was still allowed to purchase guns.

“How that got through the cracks, I don’t have that information,” he said.

