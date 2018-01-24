Baby hippo Fiona turns 1

Fiona's birthday party (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo)

CINCINNATI (WUSA9) - Happy birthday, Fiona!

The sweet baby hippo from the Cincinnati Zoo who's captured hearts across America celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday.

It's seemed like everyone was celebrating Fiona's birthday on social media. From the lions at the Cincinnati Zoo to the Today Show, everyone couldn't wait to wish the baby hippo a happy birthday.

Enjoy your day, Fiona! Thanks for all the cuteness!

Bibi had no problem helping Fiona out with her cake! Here you can see her taking a big bite out of it! Watch the entire birthday video on the Cincinnati Zoo’s Facebook page. #FionasFirst #TeamFiona 🍰🎉💕 pic.twitter.com/44H63v0Rmj — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 24, 2018

