WUSA
Close

Baby hippo Fiona turns 1

2017 brought us two of our favorite viral animals.

Erin Thacker, WUSA 3:47 PM. EST January 24, 2018

CINCINNATI (WUSA9) - Happy birthday, Fiona! 

The sweet baby hippo from the Cincinnati Zoo who's captured hearts across America celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday. 

It's seemed like everyone was celebrating Fiona's birthday on social media. From the lions at the Cincinnati Zoo to the Today Show, everyone couldn't wait to wish the baby hippo a happy birthday. 

Enjoy your day, Fiona! Thanks for all the cuteness! 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories