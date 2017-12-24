U.N. passes tough new sanctions on North Korea
The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to impose tough new sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest ballistic missile test which the North Korean government says can hit anywhere on the U.S. mainland. (Dec. 22) AP
WUSA 11:15 AM. EST December 24, 2017
