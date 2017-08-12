Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and appealed to Americans to "come together as one." (Aug. 12) AP
WUSA 4:27 PM. EDT August 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Lightning strike causes house fire
-
Polk Co. letterhead
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Child dies after mouth taped shut
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Saturday Morning Weather Webcast
-
Friday night weather forecast
-
#OffScriptOn9: A DC man planned 6 dates in a single night
-
Designing a life-saving video game
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Shocking video shows car slam into protesters at…Aug 12, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
-
Tornado touched down in Va., National Weather…Aug 12, 2017, 1:45 p.m.