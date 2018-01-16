WUSA
Trump ends 1st year with lowest average approval rating

January 16, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump is wrapping up a year in office with the lowest average approval rating of any elected president in his first year.

That's according to polling by Gallup, which shows that Trump has averaged just a 39 percent approval rating since his inauguration. The previous low was held by Bill Clinton, whose first-year average stood 10 points higher than Trump's, at 49 percent.

Recent surveys show most Americans view Trump as a divisive figure and even question his fitness for office. One relative bright spot for Trump is his handling of the economy, though even there his ratings are not as high as might be expected given a relatively strong economy.

