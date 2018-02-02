These 5 football questions had Jeopardy! contestants completely stumped

With Super Bowl LII around the corner, it was only appropriate for Jeopardy! to throw in some football questions on Thursday night's episode.
However, what came next was a surprise to all. Not one single contestant had tried to answer any of the five “Talkin’ Football” clues.
Audience members could be heard laughing as Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says, “Do you think we should go to commercial?”
What were the five questions that stumped all three contestants?
- Do or don’t name this play in which the QB runs the ball & can choose to pitch it to another back
- Tom Landry perfected the shotgun formation with this team
- By signaling for one of these, a returner can reel in a kick without fear of getting tackled
- These “penalties” are simultaneous violations by the offense & defense that cancel each other out
- Defensive line that took the Vikings to four Super Bowls
By the end of the last question Trebek comments, “if you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”
Of course, Jeopardy! tweeted out the funny clip accompanied with a stinging fun fact for Cleveland.
Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season. pic.twitter.com/KMaR8otIHe— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 2, 2018
© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs