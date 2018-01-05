The numbers are out and it's a good time to be single

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

All the single ladies (and men), rejoice! Science says it's the best time to be ridin' solo.

A 2017 study by the Census Bureau found a record number of Americans are unmarried-- 45 percent of people over the age of 18.

Views around marriage and families are changing as well-- 55 percent of people say you don't need a spouse or kids to be considered a "real adult."

Plus, a study by the Pew Research Center found that people are waiting longer to get married, with the average age of matrimony being around 30 for men and 27 for women.

All the more reason to enjoy the single life!

