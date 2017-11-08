Target's Black Friday ad is out with amazing deals on TVs, iPads, iPhones and more

The Target Black Friday ad has been released. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Target's Black Friday ad is out and you won't be disappointed by the deals.

According to a news release and the ad, most Target stores will open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and close at midnight. Stores will then reopen 6 a.m. Black Friday.

To celebrate the release of the ad, only on Nov. 6, Target is offering a handful of deals online and in-store.

"When you consider the breadth of our Black Friday offers, guests can save more across Target than any other time of the year, with literally thousands of deals to choose from,” Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in the release.

The 40-page ad includes a 55-inch Westinghouse 4K television for $249.99, more than $25 less than Black Friday predictions. This Smart TV will only be available in-store.

And if you have a Target credit or debit card, you're in for a treat. In addition to saving 5% off most purchases, cardholders get early access to select Black Friday deals on Nov. 22, according to the release.

Here are some of the top deals:

►Thirteen TV models under $300 including the Westinghouse 55-inch UHD TV for $249.99.

►Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99.

►iPad 32 GB for $249.99, $80 off the regular price.

►Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $179.99, $70 off the regular price.

►Google Home Mini for $29, plus get a $10 Target gift card.

►Xbox One S 500GB for $189.99, plus get a $25 gift card.

►Sony PlayStation 4 1 TB Console for $199.99.

►Get a $250 gift card with activation of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

►Dyson V6 Animal for $249.99, $250 off the regular price.

►Spend $50 or more on Black Friday in-store purchases and get a coupon for 20% off a future purchase that can be redeemed Nov. 28 through Dec. 10.

►Nearly 1,000 toys under $10 and 2,000 under $20. Board games are 50%.

"Beyond the big shopping event, guests can feel confident they’ll find incredible value at Target whether they shop online or at one of our more than 1,800 stores," Tritton said in the release. "With low prices in every department, as well as sales like Cyber Monday and our new Weekend Deals, we’ll offer a steady stream of deals throughout the season.”

Savings tips: Use a Target credit or debit card to get 5% off most purchases. Cardholders get early access to some deals on Nov. 22. Also use Target Cartwheel available in the Target smartphone app to save more.

Online shopping tips: Earn cash back on your Target online purchases by using a cashback site like Ebates.com or TopCashback.com. You also can earn cash back on your purchase with the Ibotta smartphone app. And don't forget to look for coupons. Shipping is free on all orders for the holiday season.

Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

