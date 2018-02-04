Super Bowl 2018: Eagles score first touchdown of the game

Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a 34-yard touchdown pass against Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LII on Sunday from Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium.

Replicating what we saw in the NFC Championship Game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson and quaterback Nick Foles are showing complete willingness to attack downfield. This time, Foles found Alshon Jeffery for a 34-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead.

But Jake Elliott missed his fifth field goal kick of the season, going wide right.

That came after both the Eagles and the Patriots scored field goals, making the score Eagles 9, Patriots 3.

