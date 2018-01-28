Some people aren't happy with Ed Sheeran's Grammy win

Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran won an award at the Grammy Awards Sunday, and the Internet is NOT about it.

Although Sheeran was not there to accept the honor, he nabbed the award for best pop solo performance for Shape of You — and shortly after, the disappointed tweets quickly started rolling in.

Some brought up the point that he won in a category dominated by women.

love when four women are nominated in a category and the only man takes it home esp when that man is ed sheeran #Grammys — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) January 29, 2018

Others were adamant the award should have gone to Kesha for her ballad, Praying.

so ed sheerans shape of you just won against keshas praying, a song about her victory over sexual assault, if that doesn’t sum up the #grammys what does — al (@electraslust) January 29, 2018

That trophy was @KeshaRose’s for so many reasons — it’s a vocal performance award and she sang her damn heart out and dog whistled for the Gods and you give it to that LOW-KEY ELEVATOR MUSIC NONSENSE?! — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 29, 2018

"Ed Sheeran" is a hell of a way to mispronounce "Kesha." — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 29, 2018

And others are just tired of the Shape of You singer.

justice for LITERALLY ANY OPTION OTHER THAN ED SHEERAN — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) January 29, 2018

"justice for LITERALLY ANY OPTION OTHER THAN ED SHEERAN," another said. Sometimes emotions are best expressed in a gif.

And the winner is....



"Shape of you - Ed Sheeran" pic.twitter.com/qogIBs3stv — Victor Armando (@Victhus27) January 29, 2018

