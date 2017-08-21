President Trump outlines new policy in Afghanistan

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
No solar eclipses sunglasses? No problem!
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved?
-
DIY eclipse viewer: 5 simple steps to safely watch the eclipse
-
#OffScriptOn9: Advice from a man who has seen 10 total solar eclipses
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
How to build a pinhole projector to view the eclipse
More Stories
-
Trump renews Afghan war commitment, sees no speedy exitAug 21, 2017, 8:31 p.m.
-
Mark your calendar for the next solar eclipse in 2024!Aug 21, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Very hot Tuesday with more stormsFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.