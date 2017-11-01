WUSA
Police: At least 2 dead after shooting in Colorado Walmart

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 10:03 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

At least two men have died and a woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday, according to tweets from the Thornton Police Department. 

Police say there is no active shooter at this time, but there is an active crime scene. 

The Walmart is located in Thornton, about 11 miles north of Denver. 

Police are telling residents to avoid the area. 

This story is breaking. Stay with us for updates. 

